Starting a Company Blog? 12 Tips to Help You Succeed

For those new business leaders interested in expanding their website by starting a company blog, what’s one piece of advice you’d give them, and why?

These answers are provided by Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most successful young entrepreneurs. YEC members represent nearly every industry, generate billions of dollars in revenue each year, and have created tens of thousands of jobs. Learn more at yec.co.

1. Do Something Different

If I had to give only one piece of advice about starting a blog, it would be this: Do something different. There’s more content on the internet than ever before, and more is added every day. When planning and writing a post, ask yourself, “What makes my work different?” If you can’t answer this question, you may need to go back to the drawing board and choose a new, unique angle.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC

2. Focus on Sales Journey Stages

Focus on the prospect’s sales journey stages. Target 50% for newbies, providing valuable info to nurture their interest and to be remembered when they’re ready to purchase or seek services. Then target 25% for intermediates by offering advanced insights to showcase your expertise, and 25% for experts, delivering high-level content to position yourself as the optimal partner for scaling their businesses.

– Ron Lieback, ContentMender

3. Leverage Storytelling Techniques

Storytelling adds depth and relatability, capturing the attention of readers and making your brand more memorable. By weaving narratives into your blog posts, you create an emotional connection that resonates with your audience, ultimately enhancing engagement and leaving a lasting impact.

– Abhijeet Kaldate, Astra WordPress Theme

4. Cover Evergreen Topics

My advice to new business leaders interested in expanding their website by starting a company blog is that they should focus on covering evergreen topics that best align with their respective industries. By doing this, not only will they be able to connect with a relevant audience, but they’ll also protect their content from getting obsolete over time and ensure maximum yield from their efforts.

– Chris Klosowski, Easy Digital Downloads

5. Set a Realistic Publishing Schedule

A blog can be a great way to share more about your expertise and help with SEO. My biggest piece of advice would be to not bite off more than you can chew as it pertains to a publishing schedule. Blogs need to be updated regularly, but you need to find a schedule and process that realistically works for you. Having a blog without a new post in over a year can do more harm than good.

– Leila Lewis, Be Inspired PR

6. Invite Guest Writers to Contribute

When you’re planning to expand your website by starting a company blog, I think it’s a good idea to invite guest writers who can offer new perspectives to your audience. This can be especially helpful if you have just started out. Having guest writers also means more exposure because they will obviously want to share their work with their friends and connections.

– Andrew Munro, AffiliateWP

7. Exude Authenticity

Start with authenticity, not sales pitches. Your blog isn’t another billboard — it’s your voice. Use it to show your expertise, values and vision. Let people see the brains behind the brand. The more they trust you, the more they buy from you. Remember, in a world full of ads, authenticity is the loudest voice.

– Idan Waller, BlueThrone

8. Keep It Simple

Don’t overthink it. Put your content out there and then zero in on what’s bringing in your readership. You should set a sustainable target — once a month, once a week, whatever you feel like you can keep up for a whole year. Just keep pushing new content until something really sticks. Then do more of that!

– Kaitlyn Witman, Rainfactory

9. Split Up Text With Images and Videos

Make your content readable by adding images and videos. While search engines love longer and more comprehensive articles, readers have short attention spans. To break up any text, add relevant images or videos. You can also use infographics and interesting fonts, all while preserving the substance and content of your article.

– Shu Saito, SpiroPure

10. Produce Content That Addresses a Need

Focus on providing valuable, informative content that solves specific problems or addresses the needs of your target audience. Avoid purely promotional content and aim to establish your blog as a go-to resource in your industry. This approach positions your business as an authoritative voice, driving traffic to your website, enhancing your brand’s reputation and potentially attracting new customers.

– Andrew Saladino, Kitchen Cabinet Kings

11. Take a Data-Driven Approach

I see many blogs just put out content, but it’s good to monitor and analyze your blog’s metrics. By tracking metrics like page views, bounce rate and time on page, you can gain insights into your audience’s behavior and identify areas for improvement. This data-driven approach helps you optimize your content strategy, make informed decisions and continually enhance the user experience.

– Pratik Chaskar, Spectra

12. Ensure Your Content Is People-Centric

If you want to expand your website by starting a company blog, make sure that your content is people-centric rather than business-focused. Your goal should be to generate awareness and help your audience find answers to their questions. Not only will this help you build trust, but it will also enable you to stand out from other players in your industry, which in turn facilitates your growth.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms