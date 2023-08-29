3 Ways Businesses can Benefit from a Podcast

There are various ways for businesses to put themselves out there, from digital marketing to running a full-blown ad campaign. Podcasts are booming in the modern day, and many businesses have found success in making their own podcast. There is a good list of benefits to starting your own podcast for business purposes.

Some of which include expanding your audience and becoming more personable. Let’s get into it and break down the top 3 ways businesses can benefit from starting their own podcast.

Reach a Larger Audience

Podcasts can offer you great potential in terms of the audience you can reach. With millions of people across the globe now consuming podcasts, all you have to do is pick your niche and create content around the talking points.

If you’re a restaurant owner, a food based podcast would be appropriate; if you’re a sports blog, a podcast talking about the top competitions would be appropriate, it’s all about sticking to your niche.

The best podcasts are the ones that flow effortlessly into a topic, keep the audience engaged, and stay in touch with the trends. Incorporating this all, should result in you reaching the audience you deserve.

Display yourself as an Authority in your Niche

Another benefit to starting your own podcast is that you get to display yourself as an authority in your niche. Various people and organisations use podcasts as a sure-fire way of putting themselves out there.

By talking on topics relative to your niche, you can position yourself as an authority for it, potentially attracting plenty of new customers to your business, preferably online. In an online world, many can find their way into fame and celebrity, and merely need a little bit of strategy.

You don’t even need to immediately immerse yourself in the world of podcasts by creating content per se, you can start off sponsoring certain podcasts covering a topic similar to your business, then potentially create your own if you’re willing to put yourself out there.

It Helps you Build a Deeper Relationship with your Audience

Starting a podcast is not only great for gaining additional listeners, or cementing yourself and your expertise, you can also leverage your podcast to create a deeper connection with your audience.

What differentiates podcasts from other modes of media, is the personalisation of it. Unlike television and radio interviews, podcasts are way less commodified, and often run by people like you and me, talking on relatable topics that can bring an audience to grow closer to you on a more personable level.

To really make the most of this, in order to be personable you need to speak on personal stories. If you don’t want to go too personal, find creative ways to find these stories, be it from Reddit or other platforms as sources to start off.

As a business owner, publishing your own podcast can help in a myriad of ways. Whether it’s attracting a new audience, establishing yourself as an authority, or simply connecting in a deeper way to your audience, there is undoubtedly a huge benefit to starting your own podcast.