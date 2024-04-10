Small Business Growth Hacks: Using Kitcast.tv for Affordable and Effective Digital Signage

If you own and operate a small business, chances are you’re looking for hacks that can help you grow your customer base and revenue at the same time. Digital signage from Kitcast is one way to do this. Not only will you love what our products can do for your small business, but we also have loads of advice for getting the most out of your digital signage on our Kitcast blog. Want to know more? Keep reading.

Benefits of Digital Signage

Before you decide whether you should incorporate digital signage into your small business plan, it makes sense to find out what makes it so great. There are plenty of reasons to give it a try.

It captures customers’ attention

It increases the chances of making a sale

Digital signs are visually appealing

You can tell your small business story

Digital signs are reliable

They are also versatile

Widen your reach

Increase your customer base

In an increasingly digital world, technology isn’t going anywhere, so it makes sense to harness it for the most impact in your small business with our digital signs. Use these hacks to help you as you make them work for you.

Identify the Purpose

Before you buy any kind of digital signage, determine their purpose for your small business. Technology, in and of itself, may sound incredibly appealing, but knowing what you’re going to do with it ensures that you purchase the right products, software and services.

Consider your strategy and how digital signage will enhance it as you determine which of our digital options are best suited to your needs.

Cut Down on Stress

While digital signage certainly has its benefits, you want to incorporate it in a way that is stress free and provides all of the perks without a lot of extra time and effort on your part. That also means choosing the right software for running the signs the way you need them.

Kitcast has a wide range of options, so there’s sure to be one that works for your business.

Consider Apple TV

We endorse Apple TV because it’s an innovative and easy way to use digital signage on a daily basis. You can rely on it for a fantastic visual design, reliable software, and top notch security. Using your screens for marketing is powerful and simple and we can help you make it work for you.

Choose the Right Content

The right content can be quite helpful for increasing your customer base and revenue, but the wrong content can negatively impact the relationship you have with your clients. For these reasons, it’s important to carefully curate the content you showcase on your digital signs. If you consider that the average attention span is only 8 seconds, you can easily see why what you display is so vital.

Your content should be relevant, engaging, and up to date at all times.

Prioritize Engagement

To effectively build positive relationships with your customers, you’ve got to know how to engage them and keep them coming back for more. Of course, you can use your digital signs to promote certain products or advertise deals and discounts. But you can boost engagement by getting customers to participate in a challenge or contest.

Not only could you get more sales, but you make a memorable impression for your business brand.

Use Feedback

Feedback is useful in two ways. One, it gives you insight into the customer experience so you can make modifications and updates to your signage, as needed. Two, implementing customer feedback is a fantastic way to let your customers know that their input matters. So, while you’re building the best business you can, you’re also creating trust and loyalty among your customer base.

Feedback can also be integrated into your social media plan, further enhancing its benefits.

Facilitate User Based Content

No matter how innovative and modern things become, word of mouth is always going to be the best way to spread word about your small business. In today’s digital world, this mainly happens via social media. This is where your customers are talking about what they love about your brand and recommending you to others. Make this work for you by ensuring that your digital signage works in conjunction with your chosen social media platforms.

By carefully creating content and keeping it relevant and interactive, you can use your digital signage to enhance your small business in a variety of ways. Use the hacks here to get you started, but don’t stop there. Create new easy to use signs as you build your customer base, reach a wider audience and take advantage of all of the ways that technology can support your business plan. Kitcast can help you, so don’t wait. Get started today.