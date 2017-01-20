Is Your Website Driving Away Conversions?

Are you struggling to get lead or sales conversions on your website?

If you are, then you are not alone. Several website owners don’t realise how much business they are losing because their site is actually driving away conversions. With a few simple changes, they could see their web business generate double or even triple digit growth. You should conduct a conversion rate optimisation audit on your site to see where you can make improvements.

Unattractive website theme

Everything about your website needs to be inviting the prospective lead to take action.

If the website theme comes across as untrustworthy, the person that is visiting the web page may leave, despite the web page pitching a strong value-proposition or sales message.

The use of the wrong colours, or having images or pixels that are out of place can easily deter a would-be customer. That said, you need to invest in a theme that looks professional.

You can either purchase a ready-made theme from a marketplace such as ThemeForest or StudioPress. Alternatively, you can have one custom designed by a professional web designer, however it will likely cost you a few thousand dollars.

Slow page loading time

Slow page loading times are a massive problem because it causes high bounce rates on the website. The last thing you want to have happen is that a qualified lead clicks to see your web page content and they are ready to take action, only to realise that the web page is taking too long and they click off to go and fulfil the action on a competitor’s website.

Fortunately, it is usually a quick win to improve any page loading issues.

Check the website using Pingdom Tools and Google’s PageSpeed Insights to understand your web page’s loading sequence. You can then optimise the technical and content elements to ensure that your web pages load quicker.

Not good use of CTA prompts

This is another serious problem that many web marketers face.

There’s design challenges that need to meet SEO and social media requirements, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of losing qualified leads. For example, a squeeze page design is usually the best way to convert leads that visit your web page. However, having a squeeze page isn’t good for SEO and will likely cause your site’s organic search engine ranking to drop.

Additionally, using mobile interstitials has been a good way to generate leads, however, Google announced that they will start penalising websites in the mobile search results if they use interstitials that affect the web user’s experience.

The thing is, any design needs to be conversion-focused. With this in mind, call to action prompts that have been proven to work should be implemented into the web page. These include:

Timed pop-ups

Drop down boxes

Hover ads

Scroll boxes

Exit boxes

Welcome mats

Not niche specific

Many marketers get things wrong because they incorrectly assume that all of the people that visit their website will respond in the same way. It’s actually better to go more niche-specific, so that you can increase the likelihood of your web audience converting.

In search marketing, people that find content using long-tail search queries tend to convert better because the content that they are looking for is relevant to their immediate interests. By understanding your audience and creating a web funnel, you can create a tailored funnel that will compel the site’s web visitor to convert.

Invest in creating a sales message that converts

It’s important that the sales message compels the web visitor to take action.

Sometimes, you might be asking too much and not actually walking the customer through the consumer journey.

If someone jumps onto your site never hearing of you before, they are unlikely to go through any sale until you have gained their trust. So the sales message needs to boost their confidence to the point where they feel there is little or no risk by either becoming a lead proceeding with a sale.

These are a couple of areas that you should look out for. Monitor your analytics to see how the improvements impact your conversions and revenue income.