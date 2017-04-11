Exclusive Q&A with Millennial Entrepreneur Ariana Pierce on Running Multiple Business Ventures

Running one business is tough, but running two, three or four businesses require superhero talent, management skills, and pure hard work. However, there are prolific entrepreneurs – many of them in the 20s – who managed to become serial entrepreneurs and successfully running multiple business ventures – all while pursuing new opportunities.

In this edition of Q&A, we converse with Ariana Pierce, a 25 years old prolific millennial serial entrepreneur who is currently running six successful businesses, including a popular nail polish company Superstar Nail Lacquer, a thriving online accessories company, Style Shoppe, and a busy publishing business.

Hi, Ariana – please kindly tell us a bit more about yourself

My name is Ariana, and I’m a millennial entrepreneur. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to impact women’s lives all over the world, but I didn’t know how to do that, being that I was from a very small town. Over the years, I saw my late Grandfather and both my parents become successful business owners, and I felt a calling to do the same. As I began to see their businesses grow, I noticed how they were able to touch people in their community with offering motivational and inspiring products and services.

I decided at the age of 13 years old that I would start on the journey to becoming an entrepreneur so that I could help other girls like me be successful in school and at home. That’s when I introduced The Billionheirs Girl’s Club. Fast forward to when I was gearing up to graduate from high school, I decided that I needed something more mature. That’s when I was inspired to create one of my current brands, Superstar Nail Lacquer. After lots of hard work and dedication, I can proudly say that I’m finally living my dream of inspiring women around the world to feel beautiful and confident from the inside out.

At 25, you have six successful businesses under your belt – any tips on how to be a go-getter and achieve things at such a young age?

My top tips for being a go-getter and achiever at a young age is to dream big and stay focused. When you are young, there are a lot of distractions that can come your way, but in order to be successful now and not later, you have to choose to say no to the things that will get you off track from your goals.

How can you juggle between your blogging, book publishing, and running several businesses days in and days out?

Honestly, it’s all about planning! I use my journal and calendar every single day to schedule in time for my business and time for my family and friends. Monday through Thursday is dedicated to my business and brand. Friday through Sunday I take time to have fun, travel and experience new things in my city. The truth is, the more successful you become, the more you have to plan your life to stay well balanced and stress-free.

Being an entrepreneur in your early 20’s mean that you face constant challenges from the naysayers, haters, trolls, and everything in between. What’s your number one advice for millennials to handle such obstacles in your entrepreneurial journey?

It’s so true. It’s something about wanting to be successful at a young age that brings out the trolls. The way I handle the naysayers is by choosing to ignore their comments and opinions. Though that’s easier said than done, it’s most helpful to your life and self-esteem. You know, the more you read and feed into bad news, the more you attach to it and take it on as your truth. I say, take a few minutes to vent then move on to accomplishing your goals. One trick I’ve learned is to write a grateful list every day. When you take the time to write out things you are thankful for, you spend less time worrying about what people are saying about you.

You recently launched a book, Skip The Party Start a Business. Can you tell us a bit about the book – the why’s and how’s?

In my new book, Skip The Party Start a Business, it’s more than just saying don’t party or do drugs, it’s a guide to helping young people skip the party of distractions in their life and go forward with being successful.

I believe that true achievement can happen when you write out a vision for your future, hang around the right friends and invest in books or materials that will educate you on how to thrive in your industry. In my book I share why you should do these things, but at the end of each chapter, I also give the how by having assignments and activities. It’s an interactive book that not only teaches you what I did to be successful, but shows you how you can do the same.

High net worth vs. legacy – sure, you can have both; but if you had to choose one, what would you choose?

I would choose a good legacy because it’s something you can pass down from generation to generation. A legacy of wealth, morals, and giving is something that I want to build and maintain for my future children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Please share one tip for our millennial readers who want to jump into the entrepreneurship but still have doubts and worries – especially of failure.

Entrepreneurship is a risk, but the rewards are so worth it. When you want to be successful in life, it’s always going to be scary, and you may not get it right every time. Though there will be some trial and error, one of the secrets to avoiding a lot of common mistakes made by an entrepreneur is to get a business coach or mentor. With their help and direction, you are able to go a lot further must faster, because they know the basics of what to do in order to be a successful entrepreneur.

You know, that’s why I joined my mom on the journey to coaching other business owners, because I know what it feels like to fall and fail in business. It can be painful and frustrating. With our help though, entrepreneurs can get a jumpstart in their business that puts them on the path to success. We guide them along the way, so the journey is much brighter.

Many thanks for your time, Ariana!