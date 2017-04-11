Things to Consider When Launching a Cloud-Server based App

Planning to launch an app that relies on a cloud server? You need to make your decision carefully. A cloud based app requires a truly reliable cloud server for it to be likewise reliable. You certainly wouldn’t want to offer an app that erratically functions because of a problem with your server.

Consider the following points as you look for the right cloud server:

1. There’s no difference between having a web app or a cloud app when it comes to choosing a good server

To start this discussion, it helps differentiating cloud apps from web apps. Right now, there are no standard definitions that would clearly differentiate the two. However, in the most basic of terms, it can be said that web apps are apps that completely reside on the web and are accessible through web browsers. Cloud apps, on the other hand, can have a “client” or an app that resides on a device but has many of its features based on the cloud. As such, web apps usually cannot be accessed let alone used in the absence of internet connection while cloud apps may still be useful offline.

When it comes to finding a good cloud server for your app, there’s arguably no difference between the two. It can’t be said that you can settle for something not so reliable or one with a lower uptime for a cloud app because it can function even without being connected online anyway. The point here is that regardless of what type of app you are launching, you need to make sure that you get the best cloud server option possible. Do the usual comparisons and ask for inputs from those in the know.

2. Look for the possibility of customized hosting packages

There are companies that can provide customized hosting solutions. These customizations can help you get the best value for the price you pay provided that you really know what you need and you are adept with the technicalities of cloud hosting.

Another great feature is the ability to customize your cloud server hosting specifications, including CPU, RAM, and hard drive or SSD to use the OS, the control panel, as well as the billing period. Be careful when opting for customized services, though. You might end up paying more or getting less than what you need, resulting in problems in your cloud app.

3. Security is a fundamental factor

When choosing a cloud server, it is essential to ascertain the level of security that comes with it. Firewall should be a standard feature in the cloud server you choose. There should be good data encryption protocols, intrusion detection systems, and protection against DoS and DDoS. Also, it is preferable to have automatic data backups as part of the hosting package.

Cloud solutions are generally more secure than traditional ones but this does not mean you can just relegate security to a lower priority. Find out if the company you are considering is SSAE 16, SOC 2, and SAS 70 audited. Get to know whether or not they have HIPAA or PCI certification. These are not details you may not competently scrutinize on your own so consider asking the assistance of someone knowledgeable.

4. Choose a cloud provider that is close to the location of your target app users

Just like how you are always advised to choose the closest server when selecting a server for online gaming, proximity is important for cloud apps. Connections will be faster and responsiveness will be better if the cloud app users are in a location that is close to the cloud servers you chose. If you want to make your app available in different regions, consider getting separate servers unless you are on a tight budget and you are still in the process of testing the waters.

5. Choose flexible and scalable solutions

It is also very important to choose a cloud server package that affords flexibility and scalability. Logically, your app will start small so the server needs would have to similarly be entry level. You will only need a bigger server capacity once you have more users of your app.

You have to be ready for the dramatic traffic surge so you need to find a cloud server provider that can readily provide the capacity you need. The company you choose should be able to quickly process your request for an upgrade.

6. Ensure good technical support

Lastly, you need to make sure that you can count on good customer support. Glitches and other problems are inevitable. You need to choose a cloud service provider that can quickly help you troubleshoot a problem or address your complaints. Also, be mindful of managed VS unmanaged cloud server hosting, as this will make a big difference as to how your support service actually looks.

Choosing a cloud server for an app you plan to launch is not that different from choosing the server you will use for your core business operations. You need to exercise due diligence as you evaluate your options. The server you will be using will play a crucial role in the success of your app so better be meticulous about it.

