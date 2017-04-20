7 Productivity Tools for a Traveling Salesperson

Sales is not a simple thing since it requires management of the entire sales process and everything in between. It is a huge work. Nowadays, technologies come to assistance to many salespeople in various ways.

Let’s review some of them.

Parkmobile

Parkmobile is a mobile solution for quick parking. It works quite simple:

Download and register

Search for Parkmobile sign or sticker

Enter the zone number listed on the sign/sticker

Done

An option of notification 15 minutes before the expiry of parking session is available.

Currently, the citizens of the USA, UK, Australia, Canada and Turkey can use this application.

Insightly

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a perfect tool to manage your contacts, companies, customers, as well as business processes. Insightly is a cloud-based application, which stands out due to its project management abilities. It embraces several options, including creation of milestones and tasks. Information is saved in the one place that prevents you from losing anything important.

Naturally, there are more powerful tools, such as Salesforce, however, Insightly is good enough for a small business, especially because it has a free version for three users. It is available for iOS and Android.

Calls Reminder Notes

Calls Reminder Notes is a paid Android application to set reminders either to call or to pop up a reminder for the next call. It is a good app for scheduling calls and related things only for $ 1.99.

Sanity

Sanity is another app related to calls. It is a free application by which you can record your conversations. One note: you should check if it is legal to record phone conversations in your country. If it is, use it and improve your conversation.

SlideRocket

SlideRocket is a software solution for composing of elegant and informative presentations. If you need to convince your lead, use the presentation to display all benefits. The presentations can be shown on iPad and iPhone, as well as other tablets and mobile devices. SlideRocket is considered as one of the best alternatives to PowerPoint. The basic version is free.

VyprVPN

VyprVPN is a service for your information security. Salespeople work in any place with Wi-Fi or mobile data signal. Therefore they are highly exposed to risks related to data security. VyprVPN protects your information and accelerates data transfer speed. The coverage of VyprVPN is more than 45 server locations in the world. The service is offered in two paid versions – Basic and Pro.

NetHunt CRM

NetHunt GMAIL CRM is another tool to recommend. It is designed to integrate with Gmail service and is available as Google Chrome extension, and both Android and iOS apps. This service offers a great option for a reasonable price. Its subscription option starts with $10 per user and includes unlimited records and views, mass mailing. Also, you can track your emails, namely to see who and when read it.

Takeaway

Hopefully, these tools will prove useful for your sales process, to make it less stressful and difficult. Now over to you: What’s your favorite tool for keeping yourself productive on the go? Please share with us.

