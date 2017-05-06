How to Manifest Your Business Efficiently on Your Website

Your business solves a problem and adds value to your audience. But, people visiting your website for the first time don’t know that, and they are quick to make a snap judgment. How quick you ask? Well, it only takes the average user around 15 seconds to decide if they want to explore a page further.

Talk about pressure.

Surprisingly, one of the most common mistakes small business owners make when it comes to web design is that they pay attention to how well the color palette matches their logo, but neglect to clearly communicate the value their business creates.

Don’t get the wrong idea: unity and consistency are paramount in web design. But, there are a few elements that can send a subconscious message to prospects.

1. Reinforce Your Value with Imagery

Most small business owners use stock images to illustrate a concept or idea. They look for photos that are related to subject and use it to accompany their copy.

If you truly want to communicate the value of your products, a better idea would be to use imagery that reinforces the concept and the legitimacy of your business.

2. Design a Layout That Encourages Exploring

Your site’s layout plays a vital role in how well you manage to manifest your business through web design. If the layout is confusing and doesn’t follow a progressive, logical order, users are less likely to explore the site and learn about your business.

Start with a catchy headline followed by a clear description. Tell your visitors about your best features, highlight the benefits, present clients’ stories, and, finally, ask them to take action.

The challenge most small business owners face is that they don’t have the budget to hire a professional web designer to create a layout that can help them keep visitors engaged and convey the value of their products. And, the templates available online are not always of high quality. Fortunately, you can build your business with SITE123 and access a wide variety of professional ready-made styles and layouts.

3. Leverage the Psychology of Color

You probably know already that color psychology can have a great impact on prospects’ perception of your brand and it can encourage them to take action. However, one element that small business owners pay less attention to is contrast.

The human brain evolved to notice even the slightest changes in the environment. It was one of the traits that allowed us to make quick decisions that ensured our survival.

Try to use contrast to prove how your products/services can deliver on their promises. The lizard brain will notice these disruptions and will start paying attention to your message.

4. Create Compelling Copy

A 2015 study found that internet users have an attention span shorter than a goldfish. We beg to differ. We believe that people are capable of infinite attention span as long as the content is interesting and entertaining.

Yes, visitors will bounce after just a few seconds if your copy is boring and doesn’t help them find a solution to their problems. But, if your copy is compelling, triggers their curiosity and makes prospects want to learn more about your business, they’ll stay active on your page for longer.

5. Give Life to Your Brand

How do you want first-time visitors to perceive you? Do you want them to see you like a light-hearted brand? Then you should use warm and cheerful colors, smooth shapes, and humorous copy. How about if you want them to see you as a cool brand that will enhance their social status? In this case, a sleek and modern design with bold colors can help you convey this image.

The bottom line is that you should determine your brand’s personality and use your web design in a focused and consistent manner to communicate that image to your audience.

As a final piece of advice, try to put yourself in your prospects’ shoes. How much time would you spend on your site if you would have just landed on it for the first time? Would you want to learn more about your business? If the answers are no, then you should go back to the drawing table.