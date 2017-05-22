4 Simple Lead Generation Techniques for Your Tree Care Service

As the owner of a tree care service, it’s your job to bring new customers into your business. Some tree care companies thrive and survive strictly on word-of-mouth advertising, but these businesses are few and far between. For everyone else, advertising and lead generation is an absolute must.

In truth, thousands of people are looking for tree care services each month in the general vicinity of your service area. They take time to search for services, so failure to have a presence online will have a negative impact on your business.

To correct this situation, please consider these four simple lead generation techniques and use them to promote your business online.

1. Ask Customers to Review Your Service on Yelp & Similar Websites

At this point, tree care services will find themselves at a complete disadvantage if they don’t have any positive reviews online. Even worse, your business will be in trouble if customers post negative reviews about your service and you don’t have any positive reviews to combat the negativity.

It is possible to fix this backwards situation. Simply ask your valued customers to post a review on popular review websites like Yelp, Yahoo Local, Home Advisor, Consumer Reports, and Angie’s List to name a few. By getting positive reviews on these websites, your business will get noticed more often and attract new customers excited to take advantage of your services.

According to Sarasota Tree Services, who can be found at http://www.sarasotatreecareservices.com, “Hiring a tree service company can be a daunting and sometimes costly decision.” So tree care companies should make it easy for their potential customers by having positive reviews posted about their service.

2. Create a Google My Business Page

When you create a Google My Business page, you’re creating an opportunity to get your business much more additional exposure. Many businesses fail to take advantage of this awesome opportunity, and not only does it limit their online exposure, it also hurts their overall search engine rankings.

To achieve the best results, add as many pictures to your listing as you can. By doing so, you’ll create visuals for your potential audience and they’ll be able to see the type of work you do.

Finally, make sure to complete your profile 100%. Having a complete profile will increase your rankings in Google, which in turn leads to bigger exposure.

3. Take Advantage of Local SEO

Have you heard about local SEO? Tree services all over America are bringing new customers into their business by attaining high rankings in the search engines. But these high rankings do not happen by accident.

In fact, there are many search engine optimization experts that can help local businesses rank their website on the first page of Google. When your site is listed on Google for relevant keywords, you’ll have more targeted visitors finding your website, discovering your valuable service, and calling you for a detailed estimate and consultation.

At this time, local SEO provides a huge advantage for tree care services. It gets them much-needed exposure in the search engines, and helps these companies reach their target audience much faster.

4. Citations

Citations are important to promote your tree service business because they’re business listings that potential customers can find. Companies should get citations on websites like Citysearch.com, Yellow Pages.com, and Yelp.com to name a few.

Adding manual citations to these websites is time-consuming. So if you’re pressed for time, outsource this task to one of the many great companies offering citation services.

Conclusion

It may seem difficult to generate leads for your tree care service, but if you use these four local business lead generation techniques, you’ll have no trouble at all.