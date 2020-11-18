Lead generation is the lifeblood of any business. Every business, be it B2B or B2C, needs a steady stream of leads their way to survive in this competitive world.

But how many of your leads are actually converting into long-time customers? This is the problem that most businesses face today. Generating leads is easy. But generating leads that are highly likely to convert is the toughest part.

Every lead that businesses generate costs them some money. And, if most of your leads are not converting, then you are at a loss. Leads that have higher chances of conversion and are more profitable for your business are known as high-quality leads.

Generating high-quality leads is the biggest challenge that companies face today. In fact, a majority of 38.2% say that generating high-quality leads is the toughest part.

In this guide, we’ll look at some effective and actionable strategies to generate high-quality leads for your business.

1. Match Content to your Buyer Personas

Content marketing is one of the best ways to generate leads for your business. You can create content such as blog posts, social media posts, videos, ebooks, checklists, etc.

Using these content, you can attract your prospects to notice your content, come to your landing page, give you their info, and ultimately turn into your customers. But, all this will happen only if you attract the right audience to your content.

Hence, it is super-important to start with your ideal customer persona(s). Thorough research on your ideal customer will give you insights about what kind of content they would like and engage with the most.

Based on these details, you must create content that exactly matches your ideal customer persona. This way, you’ll attract the right kind of people to your business and thus generate better quality leads right from the start.

2. Prioritize Customer Relationships

There is no point in generating leads if you don’t work on building trustworthy relationships with them. With hundreds of competing brands in every industry, building customer relationships is the thing that will get you far ahead in the game.

Hence, right from the point when any prospect comes in contact with your brand, you should be collecting data and having personalized engagements with them. Empowering your sales team with a powerful CRM tool such as SuperOffice can completely transform your lead generation process.

SuperOffice helps you gather all your incoming leads in one place, no matter the origin of the lead. This can be extremely beneficial when you want to track customer data and have personalized interactions with them.

Using SuperOffice you can create highly personalized and accurate target lists based on their previous engagements. This data is a gold mine for generating high-quality leads. You can use such lists to create laser-targeted marketing campaigns. You can also use these target lists to create look-alike audiences for your lead generation campaigns – a great way to ensure that all your leads are pre-qualified.

SuperOffice also helps you gain eye-opening insights about your campaigns. Using this data, you can optimize and fine-tune your future campaigns.

3. Optimize your Landing Pages

Landing pages are used to attract prospects to give their information to you in exchange for some valuable content. A landing page can make the world of difference to your lead generation rate and quality.

Do not use your homepage as your landing page. A home page is full of distractions such as navigation bar and footer links. A landing page should only have one link – a call to action link.

Strategies such as A/B testing and using heatmaps on your landing page can help you optimize your lead generation rate even more.

Use customized exit-intent pop-ups on your landing page. This way, you get one last shot at converting an exiting visitor into a lead.

3. Optimize your Lead Magnets

Lead magnets are what ultimately attract your prospects to turn into your leads. Hence, it is crucial that your lead magnets resonate with your prospects and are truly valuable to them.

A good lead magnet comes back to how well you have researched your ideal customer. You need to address their pain points, solve their objections, and make their lives better in some way with your lead magnet.

Lead magnets need not always be ebooks and guides. You can also try other formats such as checklists, templates, free trials, or even webinars.

Content upgrades are another great way to generate high-quality leads. Pitch your lead magnets to your prospects as a simple content upgrade.

4. Use Retargeting

Retargeting is a highly effective way to generate high-quality leads for your business. This is because using retargeting you’ll essentially target those prospects who have already engaged with your content or landing page in some way.

They are already familiar with your brand and are contemplating about associating with your brand. Hence, such prospects have higher chances of converting into high-quality leads. Based on the prospect’s engagement, you can retarget them using social media advertising.

5. Leverage Referral Marketing

Your business most likely has a fair share of loyal customers and brand advocates. You can leverage these customers for generating high-quality leads. You can do this by creating referral programs for your existing customers and offering them rewards in exchange for referring customers.

Such leads are already aware of your brand and are approaching you with a good first impression. Hence, these leads tend to be much more valuable than leads generated through other means.

Wrapping it Up

To summarize, we can say that generating a handful of high-quality leads is always better than hundreds of low-quality leads. Every penny you spend on your marketing campaign needs to be put to good use. Hence, start optimizing your lead generation campaigns today using these strategies.