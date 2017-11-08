4 Office Design Tips That Will Boost Your Productivity

You may be wondering why you would want to spend so much time designing the interior of your office. Although it was the norm just a few years ago to set up cubicle farms with very little consideration for interior design, today, we know just how important the right office design can be.

It can actually increase your productivity.

Here are four office design tips that will help you reach your full potential each and every day you come to work.

Control Lighting

Workers in the United States spend the majority of their waking hours indoors, so it’s important to think about natural lighting in the office first.

Shutters are a great way to let in just the right amount of light during the day. They can also be shut, eliminating the majority of the light that would shine in through the window, which is perfect for a PowerPoint or other electronic presentation.

For those that stay late, or during winter days when the sun is dim, it’s important to have other lighting options too. Florescent lighting is popular, but table and floor lamps can enhance concentration without draining your energy.

Stylish, Ergonomic Furniture

It’s important to find a balance between stylish furniture and ergonomic features. Look for:

Chairs with adjustable heights

Keyboard trays that can be adjusted

Monitors that can be tilted, raised, or lowered

If you really want to support health and productivity, consider purchasing adjustable desks that can be turned into standing desks.

Use Color the Right Way

Color can have a huge effect on our mood, so it should come as no surprise that choosing the right color in the office is important.

Neutrals are always popular because they act as a blank canvas for creativity. However, certain colors can greatly support productivity in the office.

Brown is a great office color because it can evoke determination, while blue can have a tranquil effect that can make you feel more at ease while you work. Orange and yellow can bring energy to the office, but they should only be used sparingly because they also fatigue the eyes.

Cut the Clutter

It’s slowly becoming common knowledge that clutter can have a hugely negative effect on our lives. It should come as no surprise that it can negatively affect your performance in the office too.

Not only can office clutter stifle creativity and increase anxiety, it might even cost you a promotion.

Some studies have shown that workers who don’t manage the clutter at their desks and in the office spend six weeks’ worth of work hours each year searching for information and lost items. That’s a lot of time wasted, especially if you’re trying to impress a boss or a manager!

Conclusion

Don’t put decorating the office at the bottom of your to-do list because it seems like there are so many other more important things to do. Spend a little time creating and implementing the right design and every worker in the office will thank you with increased productivity.