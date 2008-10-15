I always interested in living without having your business dragging your feet.

Although I’m not there, yet, I think that such life is worth pursuing, because it gives me perks, such as:

You can commute wherever you want, bringing your business with you, the 4-Hour Workweek’s Tim Ferriss-way.

You can pursue other opportunities, while managing your present business from the touch of a button.

You don’t have to commute, and spend your money on expensive gas prices unnecessarily.

Portable living for business owner

I don’t know about you, but portable living, to me, is heaven.

For those who enjoy working while traveling and doing whatever your passion is, portable living is definitely your number one priority.

The key ingredient in business life portability is productivity tools.

Tools such as laptops, webcams, digital camera or camcorders, business software and internet access are crucial in portable living.

To manage your business on the go, your key is actually on business software that enables you to communicate with your clients, employees, and colleagues, such as Web Conferencing software.

Why web conferencing?

Interact with your clients, employees and colleagues wherever you go

Web conferencing allows you to communicate with your clients, employees and colleagues interactively.

From a web conferencing platform, you can share presentation, au-vi, and even make teleconferencing calls.

Email and instant messaging are essentials, but web conferencing significantly improve your communication quality.

What about webinar?

Webinars are mainstream today. You can reach your audience and interact with them, just like seminars. You can also do presentation to your prospects abroad through the webinar platform

How to do web conferencing and webinar

You can have a web conferencing and webinar platform yourself, but I recommend you to look for a partner that offer you a web conferencing and webinar platform. Not only you save costs, you can also save yourself from the hassle to maintain such platform system.

In my opinion, the third party service providers will help you in your pursue for portable living.

What to do now? All you need to do now is to find the right partner to host your web conferencing and webinar.

Again, I suggest you to look for recommendations from blogs and forums on the Net.

Ivan Widjaya

Image by stringbot.