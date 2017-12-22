Top Tips for a Smooth Office Relocation

Relocating offices requires a lot of careful planning which should start as early on in the process as possible, in order to ensure minimal disruption to the business. It is a fact of life that many people respond negatively to change and as such, if a relocation is badly planned, it can lead to increased stress, lower work efficiency and even loss of revenue.

Our friends at Planscape, UK-based office furniture suppliers, share their top tips on how to ensure a smooth office relocation.

Create a timeline and budget

You would not undertake an important project without first creating a timescale and budget and the same should be said for a big office move. Assuming you have a move date set, you can then plan your time frames for when things need to happen.

For example, you’ll need to set up office internet and phone lines, which can take several months, particularly in large offices. The sooner you make arrangements for these essentials, the less chaos there will be as the move date approaches.

Assign a Project Manager

Now that a timeframe and budget has been created, it is good idea to consider appointing one of your best project managers to execute the task. These people are well-versed in organising and implementing big assignments and should possess the ability to multi-task, communicate effectively and oversee the operation with ease. This also means you’re your employees will have one main person to report to, making the procedure seem less daunting.

Inform employees and clients

Make sure employees are made fully aware of the move well in advance, so that they have time to adjust, manage their workloads and prepare themselves. You may need to allocate duties to certain employees, such as responsibilities for packing their own equipment or filing away important documents.

Likewise, it is essential that you inform your clients/customers of the move and what it means for them. They need to be aware that there is likely to be a little disruption and slower work output during the process and that you will soon have a new address and number.

People value transparency and being honest with your clients about what is happening means they will likely be more understanding if any difficulties occur.

Declutter

It may have been a while since you had a big office clear out, so seize this opportunity to really assess what you need to bring with you to your new location. When getting ready for a move, many businesses tend to find that they have a lot of files or equipment they no longer need.

Reducing the amount of belongings you take with you will mean a cheaper, faster relocation, while freeing up space in your new premises. While decluttering, it’s a good idea to label up all your boxes so that you can find items easily, making the whole situation a lot less stressful when you get to the other side.

Off-site storage

Transferring your office items all in one go will only prove to be a logistical nightmare. As such, moving things bit by bit, saving any non-essentials until last, is the best course of action.

Take advantage of off-site storage solutions for documents or equipment that you do not immediately require. This ensures that your belongings are kept in a safe, secure environment until you really need them.

Moving isn’t quite as bad as it sounds – if you follow these easy tips and tricks your business will be back on its feet in no time with as little commotion to normal activities as possible.