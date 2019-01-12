Making the decision to relocate office is a significant one, and one which suggests that your business is moving onto bigger and better things. However, whilst it may be all too easy to get caught up in the excitement of the decision, and celebrating all of the success that comes with it, you mustn’t overlook the administrative details of the move.

Before you actually take the plunge on taking out a contract on a new office space to rent, there are plenty of things to think about.

From how you’re going to accommodate your employees to how you’ll be getting your furniture, servers and other belongings to the new premises in the first place, read on to discover a list of questions you should consider when preparing to relocate your business.

What do you want from a new office space?

No two office spaces are alike, and while your priority is likely to be a bigger workspace, there are plenty of different ways you can approach searching for larger premises. At a bare minimum, staff are legally required to have between 75 and 95 square feet of space per person. By using an online office space calculator you can determine the exact size you’ll need.

Once you’ve done that, you should also make sure that breakout areas and the kitchen are of a sufficient size to accommodate your employees. In addition, it’s worth contemplating whether or not your office will have enough car or bike parking spaces for staff, as well as adequate transport links.

Beyond space, what you will get for your money is another critical factor to take into account. The majority of office leases mean that you will have to pay for any additional furnishings and design, as well as having to arrange all bills and rates yourself. However, statistics from Savills have shown that in the last year, there has been a 157% increase in the number of businesses choosing to rent serviced offices instead. These are fully-furnished workspaces which offer rolling contracts to suit the needs of any business, and provide amenities and internet usage as part of the cost of rent.

How much will the move cost your business?

Budgeting might be the most difficult part of moving office. Since you have two spaces to consider—one to shut down, and one to set up— avoiding any hidden costs for both is paramount. The cost of moving out of your old office will include paying to redecorate and fix any cosmetic damage caused to the premises, as well as covering any potential moving costs, which we will look at in the next section.

When it comes to your new office space, you’ll have to splash out on fitting out the space which means not only picking up new furniture, telecoms and storage, but installing them too. You will also need to take out a contents insurance policy to cover your new office and the new equipment.

One slightly less expensive, but easily overlooked, expense is stationery—don’t forget to invest in new letterheads and business cards, especially if your phone number will be changing alongside your address. This shouldn’t be the only way that you keep your clients in the loop—emailing them ahead of time with your new details is crucial, especially if you will be out of operation for a couple of days while the move itself takes place.

How will you carry out the move?

If you are looking to keep your budget low, there is nothing stopping you carrying out an office move yourself. Whether you choose to rent a van or have your staff take their own belongings to your new office space themselves, this can easily cut costs. However, you will need to take added precaution to avoid any damage being caused to your equipment, and ensure that your staff lift heavy items in the correct way in order to avoid injuries.

Ideally, though, you should ensure that some of your moving budget factors in the cost of an office removals company. Professional movers will not only do all of the heavy lifting, but will offer their services when it comes to project management for your move. This will give you back valuable working hours which you would otherwise lose to planning the move. A growing number of office movers like Evolve Relocation will also buy any unwanted furniture from you, and offset this against the cost of the move itself.