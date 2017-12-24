5 Bitcoin Educational Resources to Read Starting 2018

In the incredible world of money, Bitcoin is the most happening thing right now! There has been a considerable amount of media attention over the last few months which has led to widespread interest which is growing. Plenty of new netizens have expressed huge interest in being a part of the global bitcoin economy.

In this financial ethos it’s absolutely important that you to stay up to date with all the latest educational resources for the best returns. Here are some of the Bitcoin educational resources you should look out for.

1. CoinDesk

This is a London based resource and news operation founded by Shakil Khan, an angel investor in Spotify and Bit Pay, bitcoin startup. His aim was to offer better news coverage for bitcoin as well as other digital currencies around. With its team of experienced editors and writers, CoinDesk mostly covers the rapidly ballooning Bitcoin scenario for a more or less non-technical audience.

2. Bitcoin Education Project

This Community built resource “Bitcoin or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Crypto: The definitive guide to understand what the bitcoin is and why we should care about them” was created by entrepreneur Charles Hodkinson and the Udemy network. Popularly known as the Bitcoin Education Project it offers a free course which is organized into several small lectures which cover not only the basics but also go into details of specific topics such as wallets, mining, storage, transaction feasted.

3. LTB Network

LTB Network evolved from Bitcoin podcast series called ‘Let’s Talk Bitcoin’ to a Bitcoin community site. The podcast was produced by Adam Levine, who has built himself quite a listener base over time. Cohosted by Stephanie Murphy and Andreas Antonopoulos, it offers current news, researches and analysis, topical interviews and so on. Even though it started off as a daily series, it is now available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is very useful, especially for those who are looking for a solid ground to begin with.

Here’s a fun one from the LTB Network:

4. Khan Academy Bitcoin Series

The non-profit Khan Academy Bitcoin Series was founded in 2008 by Salman Khan who aims to provide excellent bitcoin education for free. Within their section titled larger Finance and Capital Markets, there’s a subsection titled Money, Banking and Central Banks. This is where you can get access to their brand new eight-part Bitcoin series which is instructed by the Chief Scientist at Sourcefire, Zulfikar Ramzan. He has a Ph.D. in computer science from MIT, Ramzan is the leading expert in computer security and cryptography in the world.

5. Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest source of Bitcoin information. It’s co-founded in 2012 by Mihai Alisie and Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum’s creator) and was acquired by BTC Media in 2015. Bitcoin Magazine thrives to be the go-to place for expert commentary, analysis, research and education on Bitcoin, blockchain and digital currency industry. Let’s just say that what Forward Pathway is for college admissions, Khan Academy Bitcoin Series is for bitcoin education.

Before you join the world of bitcoin mining and trading, it is important that you seek out the latest and the most reliable sources of knowledge. It is a critical financial decision which must be dealt with much care.