Prepearing a Cover Letter and The Best Resume

Cover letters are a versatile means of communication that reinforces the qualifications presented in your resume and highlights how your skills and personality would be a good fit for the company.

Crafting a cover letter allows for expressing your personal qualities and interests that compliments your resume. It is not always easy, but with our tips you will write a good looking cover letter, anyway you can always use a cover letter writing service to make your letter even better.

What is Effective Cover Letter?

Has a specific purpose stated in the first paragraph

Uses short narrative examples to demonstrate how you would be a good fit for the company

Illustrates your personality, specific interests in the company, and positive attitude

Features your refined skills in writing and communicating ideas

When to write a cover letter?

Every job seeker should always send a cover letter, even if it is not asked for. A cover letter gives you an additional opportunity–an added edge over the competition–to make a positive and lasting first impression. It demonstrates your communication skills, allows you to provide evidence of why you are a good match for the position, and it shows a more human glimpse of you, the job seeker, than your resume allows.

But the thing is that your resume is also should be quality and professional as well as your cover letter.

How to write a quality and professional resume?

The following tips are suggestions that you should consider when writing and sending your resume to prospective employers:

Use white or light colored paper in standard size (8 ½ x 11 inches). Many office supply stores sell resume paper.

Be sure to include a cover letter with mailed and emailed resumes. When you email a resume and cover letter, create a short introduction to use as your email body.

The resume should be easy to read, crisp, and have a consistent format.

Always keep your resume up-to-date!

Many companies use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), which scan resumes for keywords and themes that match the job description. These words identify skills that the company is looking for to fill specific job postings. However, due to the use of this software, there are specific ways a resume should be formatted so that it will scan properly in to the company’s system.

Do not use a template, invisible text boxes, special graphics, color, or shading. Always use a blank Microsoft Word document to create a text-only version of your resume for online submissions. Always submit your resume in a .pdf format and save more creative versions of your resume to hand to an employer in person.

Always use a blank Microsoft Word document to create a text-only version of your resume for online submissions. Always submit your resume in a .pdf format and save more creative versions of your resume to hand to an employer in person. Use standard, non-decorative fonts in black ink only. Font sizes should be 14-16pt for your name and 10-12pt for the body of your resume.

Font sizes should be 14-16pt for your name and 10-12pt for the body of your resume. Margins should be equally set between .6 – 1 inch on all sides.

Avoid folding or stapling your resume. If your resume is more than one page, create a header and/or footer with your name, contact information, and page number.

Keywords describe skills using nouns and action verbs and are very important in your resume. Companies usually indicate key skills they are looking for in the job posting.

Use synonyms in your resume – if you use the word, “Attorney”, also use the word, “Lawyer”.

Do not use “I”, “me”, “my”, or other personal pronouns – simply begin statements with strong action verbs to describe what you did.

Key words = experience + knowledge (be honest and do not exaggerate your skills). Always proofread your resume before you send it!

Takeaway

Now you’ve crafted a resume. To improve the effectiveness of your resume, be sure to proofread it. You might want to consider having someone else to proofread it for you. You can do so by talking with your colleagues, friends, and family. You might also want to hire a professional service that may help you in increasing the effectiveness of your resume.