5 Great Tips for Generating More Leads with Email Marketing

Email marketing has stood the test of time – it has been proven time and time again as one of the most effective tools for lead generation, lead nurturing, and closing.

In fact, a report on Hubspot puts the return on investment for email marketing at $44 for every $1 spent, that’s over 4,400 percent ROI.

Also, according to a report by WordStream, 59 percent of B2B marketers say email marketing is their most effective channel regarding revenue generation. Last year, over 58 percent of marketers increased their email marketing budget, and this trend is expected to continue.

However, in spite of these positive feedback and mouth-watering ROI from email marketing, many marketers still struggle with optimizing their marketing campaigns. Hence, leaving out potential opportunities to boost lead generation, improve lead quality and grow revenue.

In this article, I’d be sharing tips on email marketing best practices to boost lead conversion rate.

1. First, focus on giving value

It doesn’t matter what you’re selling; if the customer feels they aren’t going to get value from your contents, they wouldn’t be signing up to your mailing list.

So, from the word go, ensure that once a prospective lead lands on your landing page or website – they get hooked with high-quality contents.

Publish quality and relevant contents on your blog, answer your target audience questions, provide solutions to their pain points, and once they’ve built trust in your offering – they’ll willingly subscribe to your mailing list where you can move them down the funnel effortlessly.

2. Automate where necessary

Many email campaign software have autoresponders that can help you to scale your marketing efforts. Autoresponders are emails you configure to go out once a particular action has been completed by a lead.

For instance, once someone downloads a report from your website, fills out a form or places an order – a mail is automatically sent to them.

Most times, these autoresponders have a sequence of emails that go out at a pre-set time with contents that are specifically created for each stage of the buyer journey.

Leveraging triggered emails means you’re literally nurturing your leads on autopilot.

3. Create captivating subject lines

Subject lines can make the difference between successful email campaigns with high open rates and abysmal campaigns. Again, no matter how value-packed the email copy is – without opening and actually reading through the lead wouldn’t see them.

So, writing compelling subject lines is crucial to your marketing efforts. A persuasive subject line should have these elements:

Shouldn’t be more than 50 characters

Create a sense of urgency and enticing the leads to click them

Give an idea of what to expect from the email.

Let these tips guide you while creating subject lines:

Focus on solving your leads problems

Make them as personal as possible

Ensure they’re actionable

Follow these tips and also, keep in mind these elements of an effective subject line to come up with a winning copy easily.

4. Align landing pages with offers on email copies

Once the leads click the CTA, they’d expect the exact things promised on the email copy. If whatever reason, there’s a disconnection between what you promised in the email with what’s on the landing page; chances are the leads would fall off the sales funnel; also, you’d be seeing high bounce rate.

Maintain consistency across all sales funnel, both in designs, branding, and offers.

5. Test, optimize, rinse and repeat

One thing marketers seeing great results in their email marketing campaigns will tell you is to – test your copies, tweak and optimize your landing pages, track performance to see what’s working and repeat them.

That’s the only way to build a sustainable email lead generation machine.

Finally, the online marketing space has seen a proliferation of different marketing tools. Yet email has remained a proven channel to generate leads on a consistent basis.

Take advantage of the tips shared in this article to improve your marketing efforts.