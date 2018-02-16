The Financial Advantages of Employee Outsourcing

Employee outsourcing became possible, thanks to the internet. Employees no longer have to work in the office in order to effectively do their job for a company. Due to the flexibility of working anywhere, at anytime, outsourcing is becoming mainstream.

Outsourcing offers plenty of benefits. It lets you leverage the skills and experience of your employees. Not only that, but outsourcing also – in many ways – can be an effective way to save money.

Let’s take a look at some of the ways that employee outsourcing could save your business money.

Back-Office Operations

As your business grows, so will its back-office operations. Instead of hiring several new employees to take on those back office tasks (punishing yourself by immediately giving up that new revenue) you can outsource for those back-office tasks instead.

Many freelancers work on a project-by-project base, so you won’t be paying them for that hour they spent on Facebook. Project-by-project is always cheaper, and you won’t be paying new employees health benefits or overtime. Plus, you’ll have your pick of anyone in the country, or even the world.

And the best thing is, rather than having to take the best of local talent, you can take the best of international talent.

Seasonal Tasks

Many companies have jobs that only need to be done half of the year. Take a landscaping company, for example. When their prime season is over, the office tasks take a lull for the winter. Rather than paying an office employee a year-round salary, the company would benefit by outsourcing seasonal needs.

Utilities and Rent

While it might seem like small thing at first, outsourcing can save a company money simply by keeping those extra employees out of the office. With a smaller in-house staff, you can keep a smaller office, pay lower rent, lower utility fees, and even lower janitorial costs. That stuff adds up in the long run, so keeping your employees out of the office could save you thousands in years to come.

Training

Often, a new hire needs to be trained, or a current employee has to learn a task he or she has never done before. Training is costly, so rather than hiring people in need of training, outsource to professionals who can get the job done from day one.

Takeaway

While outsourcing has a few disadvantages, many of them are a simple fix. The separation of employees could result in poor communication, but that potential division can be solved with weekly video conferencing, bringing all of your employee together for meetings, no matter where they are.

The disadvantages of outsourcing don’t have to outweigh the potential savings. Most outsourcing issues are easily fixed, so don’t let something small keep you from saving your company time and money.