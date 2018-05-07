Top Five Things to Consider for Developing a Mobile App for Your Business

Did you know that adults in the U.S spend more than three hours in a day fidgeting with their smartphones? The data is unsurprising considering the unprecedented growth in the usage of smart devices over the last few years. You may say that only a handful of the apps among the numerous in the pocket sized smart devices make for the major part of these three hours.

However, it does not change the fact that users need to unlock, scroll, and tap on their devices for the app(s) they are looking for. In other words, some apps are opened frequently, while some are not. Yet, the apps that continue to remain in user’s devices must have something right about them. Else, it takes less than 10 seconds to uninstall an app and opt for a viable alternative.

It is not unknown that our minds tend to unconsciously record appealing texts, images, or a well-designed app icon. This quite clearly indicates the reason behind some apps finding a place in user’s smart devices for slightly longer than the others.

Factors that determine how successful your mobile app development venture are manifold, to be honest. But at the very outset, a basic understanding of a few functions from user point of view, help you kick start on the right track. This blog highlights the key elements that need to be incorporated to ensure that your app development venture is a success.

1. A Unique Experience

While developing a mobile app, you quite inevitably wish to offer an unparalleled experience. More often than not, businesses tend to get caught up with mobile app development simply because everyone else is doing it. It is understandable to stay relevant and survive the competition. However, the need of each business is different from the other.

If you don’t evaluate the reasons of your potential customers, you may end up duplicating a browsing experience. Users may refuse to download an app that occupies space on their device but fails to deliver anything other than what they already find online.

So, one of the most important functions of mobile app development services is to provide value to users, which can simply be a solution to a problem, an entertainment value, or making the daily errands simpler with effective features. Whatever be the case, to say the least, your app must mandatorily have a value to add.

2. Intuitive and Seamless Navigation

Here’s a basic custom mobile app development tip for you: less is more. Yes, you got it right – the simpler, the better. Of course, can’t ignore the intuitive element which apps are meant for.

A whole lot of smart ways to enhance the applicability of a product do exist. You can play around with the same per your user expectations. Unless those align with the goals and needs of users, they perhaps hurt rather than actually help. Cramming a mobile app with unwanted features is going to make the app clunky and complex. All you have to do is, assess user goals and focus your attention on making their tasks as simple and flexible as you can.

One must remember that users today are either multi-tasking or distracted and prefer apps that require as little effort as possible. Wondering how to do that? Actions should be instinctive through motor or visual memory, swiping right, left, up, or down on “autopilot.” Google Now and Tinder use a card-based design to achieve simplicity which is one of the reasons why users love these apps.

A mobile app development process should ideally be optimized in a way that field entries and clicks are absolute minimum, without limiting functionalities. When it comes to seamless navigation, certain video-streaming apps are making rounds. The reason being users, as they as, Customer is King! The apps are highly intuitive, self-explaining what to click or where to click to make a selection.

3. Customized User Experience

Would you prefer an app like Spotify that creates a customized song playlist based on your moods, interests, and genres or one where you have to manually make yours? It’s quite obvious that you’d prefer the former.

However, it is not limited to entertainment apps. Even retail apps and the kind can personalize content based on usages over a certain period of time. For example, a news app that you use may offer geographically-relevant news by default. Users are more likely to connect with an app and consequently with a brand when they find that it to be tailored to their individual preferences.

4. Secure and Seamless Check-out Process

Do you enjoy an arduous checkout process while shopping online? Well, nobody does. If you are working on an application that involves transactions, think of ways to minimize the number of fields as it is impossible to completely eliminate all. Simply ask users to provide information you absolutely require as this will automatically help keep the number of fields limited.

Ask yourself if you really require two fields of a user’s name. How about combining the First and Last Names into a single field? Check if you can autofill user information, for instance filling cities and states on the basis of zip code units. Adding such subtle impacts certainly make the process more feasible for users.

You can also try optimizing buttons and fields so that they can easily be selected. By allowing users to save their shipping addresses and payment methods, you can transform the tedious process of checking out into a matter of making simple selections from a pre-populated list.

5. Less frequent updates

Don’t you get a little disappointed every time you update your Instagram app and realize that there has been no noticeable improvement in it? Releasing frequent app updates that lead to no significant changes is a big no-no.

Long story short, for a business that desires to offer value through mobile app development services, you should keep the above-mentioned attributes during the development process. Users continue using a mobile app in the first place only when the experience is satisfying.

A simple design, intuitive navigation, along with a seamless and secure checkout process will allow your app to be the favorite. Failure to do so, will lead your app to be uninstalled in no time. One must never forget that competition is only on an increase with profound firmness. Finally, customized user experiences will ensure that the mobile app experience is relevant and significantly increase the chances of new users to download it.