How the Google Logo Can Teach You to Boost Brand Awareness

Do you believe in your brand and have a pile of market search results and documents to back-up your enthusiasm? Of course, you do. It seems like there’s just one more step left to achieve brand awareness. When your brand is still tiny, this seems to be the hardest step to take. All this time, the Google logo silently waits for you to open the laptop, use the brand once more and acknowledge its fame.

Google is very close to achieving the ultimate brand recognition, since it’s one of the most powerful names in the world. The Google logo is familiar even to those who don’t use the search engine. Many might not know of the order of its colors, but they do recognize a Google product when they see one.

The iconic Google logo is essential for the search engine’s branding. Visual identity can help you boost your brand awareness – if you know how to exploit it. Here are a few brand awareness lessons that entrepreneurs can learn from the evolution of the Google logo.

Adjust without compromising

Google began as a university project made by two PhD students in 1997. Due to its success, the two founding members of Google decided to reveal their work to the world. Google Beta had everything that a fresh brand in a new online industry should have. The first Google logo had a strong 90s vibe and already featured some well-known items. You can see what each element of the logo consisted of by reading this article at LogoRealm.com.

Google founder had no clue that their idea would turn into an online giant some years later. However, they put everything that was necessary into their work. They created a brand concept, gave it a name, and built a logo. The color scheme was adjusted to the intense vibe back in the days, while remaining simple and recognizable.

Possibilities were limited at the time. However, the brand would not compromise. Therefore, the first Google logo was created by computer scientist Sergey Brin using an online platform called GIMP. It may have looked like a project completed in Word, but it helped Google get noticed.

Correct your mistakes by keeping an eye on your public

The current logo version is the seventh since the search engine launched. Many of the logo adjustments were made without officially informing the audience, even though marketing experts and graphic designers noticed them.

For a brief year, the Google and Yahoo! logos shared an element – the exclamation mark. When a possible confusion between the two competitive brands could arise, Google decided to remove its exclamation mark and continue as a unique brand.

Google has updated its logo as time passed. Letters lost their 3D effect, and color tones became smoother. This didn’t happen at once – but throughout the many slight changes that the brand made to its visuals. Therefore, you should constantly keep an eye on your public and make sure that your logo stays up to date with how they evolve. Remember to occasionally revise each element that sums up your brand.

Consider everything when you rebrand

The most spectacular update from the Google logo evolution took place in 2005. Graphic designer Ruth Kedar designed the new version of the logo. What did this update consist of?

Letters were completely flattened, and tones were even smoother.

Google also used a personalized font created in house. The same font is used by the search engine’s mother company, Alphabet.

Even though the font changed, Google kept the last rotated e, as a tribute to its past and to being unconventional.

The logo earned a new typeface which would be friendlier to mobile and tablet use. It also reduced size to 305 bytes from 14,000 bytes.

Rebranding means updating your brands elements to your growing audience or deciding to target a different one. Brand awareness usually benefits from such a campaign. Investigate every aspect that might improvise user experience, attract more potential clients and add more quality to your products or services. Include anything that can be improved in a complex rebranding campaign.

Use the customer journey map for your brand

The customer journey map is a diagram which shows every step of the process that customers go through with each purchase. Customers are more demanding and informed nowadays. Even so, only 63% of the marketers use customer journey mapping, according to a study. By seeing your brand through the customers eyes, you get to explore and brand each interaction between the two.

Google has done so. Along with the refreshed logo, it also released the G favicon and the interactive dots in 2015. You only get to see the favicon occasionally. However, the Google dots are there to support their brand every time you load content.

The customer journey map is essential regardless if you’re a niche brand or target the mainstream public. You ensure quality and a premium experience by monitoring and constantly updating the customer journey map.

Create by-products

Google is also famous for one of its products. No one knows exactly when it’s available, but everyone gets to see its latest version. We’re talking about the Google Doodles. The brand managed to target its audience and even split its by-products into niches when it created a collection of Halloween Doodles for children which consist of tiny games.

The Google brand also includes extensions such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Wallets and others. These services could not have been successful if they wouldn’t have shared names with the giant search engine.

You can grow your brand awareness by releasing quality products which create a series of integrated brands. If you plan to create more by-products, they might not all share the same success. However, they will grow thanks to your brand and support it with each successful user experience.

Your company deserves a lot of attention. You should calculate and focus your entire creativity with each campaign or idea. However, you cannot achieve brand awareness if you don’t focus on growing. Remember that the simpler your logo and names are, the easier they can be remembered.

