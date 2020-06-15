Digital marketing is more important than ever as millions of Americans turn to online business and commerce. What that means for many business owners is that there is more online competition. So how do you break away from the competition and stand out?

Brand awareness.

Think about this – when you get a cut, do you look for an “adhesive bandage” or a “Band-Aid”? When you get a craving for a soda, do you ask for “cola” or “Coke”?

These are two examples of companies that have excellent brand awareness. Their names are eponymous with the industry they thrive in. But what about your business? How do you get your name out there so people turn to you when they need your product or service?

Competition is stiff on the internet. To generate brand awareness, business owners need to know what strategies work. Put together by a black owned marketing agency, here are 7 suggestions for the best marketing tactics to generate more brand awareness.

Enlist Social Media Influencers

Social media influencers have an established audience. If you can bring them into your niche or get them to talk about your product or service, then you will expand your audience reach and increase brand awareness. Build relationships with influencers that target an audience that is likely to benefit from your product or service.

Brand Your Packaging

If you have ever received a package that had branded packaging, you likely remember it. Rather than just a box, your package seems more like a gift. Branded packaging seems thoughtful and helps the customer remember who you are. It connects the customer to your brand on an emotional level. Some top companies that use branded packaging include Shopify, RedBull, and L’Oreal.

Give Customers a Freebie

While you are branding your packaging, also consider giving your customers a freebie. That is, a free item that is branded with your name and/or logo. Depending on your industry and target audience, good freebie ideas include ink pens, koozies, pencil bags, cosmetic cases, or match books.

SEO Research

Search engine optimization (SEO) is still an important way to generate more brand awareness. Why? Because the majority of consumers who conduct an online search look for results in the first few search results, or at least the first page. Therefore, it is important that your brand appears on the first page.

Try Google AdSense

Google AdSense is a great tool for generating brand awareness. With AdSense, you can narrow down your audience so your pitch gets to the people you want to see it most. With AdSense auto ads, your ads will be placed on websites that correlate to your brand. That means that your ads are appearing on more relevant websites, are reaching your target audience, and are more likely to return your investment.

Integrate Infographics

We all know that graphics help a website stand out. But infographics take that a step further. Infographics use a combination of graphics and data, which are presented in an easy-to-read and visually appealing format. The great thing about infographics is that they visually bring in viewers, but help you build authority. The best infographics present information that is relevant to your target audience, but could be interesting to many readers. Infographics should present data that might otherwise be tedious to locate on the internet. Give your readers something to think about!

If you want to generate more brand awareness, give these digital marketing tactics a try. Find the options that work best for your business and budget.