Importance of Effective Communication Between Employees: Conference Calls’ Roles

In the world of business, effective communication is everything and it can make a huge difference to the smooth running of your company. We have to communicate on all levels when we are in business, including communication with senior staff, junior staff, customers, clients, outside agencies, and more. We can do this in various ways ranging from conference calls and instant chats through to emails, phone calls, and even social media.

When it comes to communication amongst employees, effective communication is vital if you want to avoid problems and boost productivity. All employees, both junior and senior, have to work as a team in order to achieve the goals of the business. Communicating properly is an important part of this.

Why is effective communication between employees so important?

One mistake that is often made in businesses is that senior staff members think that they are above communicating with the junior staff. However, all this means is that the job is more likely to go wrong or not get done at all. In fact, this could lead to issue such as conflicts with people trying to dish out the blame to one another as to why something has gone wrong. All it would have taken is clear communication and the problem may never have occurred.

One of the reasons why effective communication between staff members is so vital is for reasons of clarity. It is not always easy for people to realize what they are expected to do if the details are not communicated to them properly. Leaving a post-it note with a brief one line about what needs to be done isn’t really enough if you have a detailed job that you need a staff member to carry out. It can often turn into a game of Chinese whispers where the end product ends up being very different from what was expected and this is all down to lack of communication.

Another issue that can be avoided through proper communication is conflict, which can arise when things go awry as a result of lack of communication between staff members. There are various ways to resolve conflict within the world of business but as long as things are communicated effectively, the number of problems and the number of conflicts that arise can be avoided.

Building relationships is another key point of proper communication within business. When you have difference people working in different teams all around the office or even around the country, people don’t get a chance to get to know one another. This can make a big difference when it comes to working together toward a common goal. With effective communication, it is far easier for staff members of all levels to build a rapport and learn how to engage with one another more effectively.

Communication tools to choose

You also need to think about the method of communication used. Sometimes, a brief email simply won’t suffice as you may have complex details to pass on to another member of staff. One of the most effective options is conference calling.

Conference calls can reduce employee communication friction significantly because everyone can join in wherever they are. Plus, with everyone attending the call, miscommunication and misunderstanding can be cleared quickly.

Then enter the issue of time and costs. In those two areas, conference calls are real problem solvers. Firstly, you don’t need to travel to have a meeting; that’s just a waste of time and money. Secondly, you can connect with employees in any parts of the world and talk with them in real time. This is a real time saver.

