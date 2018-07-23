15 Things That Can Help an Entrepreneur Stay Focused

Success starts with personal ambitions and working smartly to achieve them. As an entrepreneur, being prone to distractions is something I can’t help. However, keeping in mind what made me start the journey and the far I’ve come keeps me in check to stay focused. Moreover, some things make it easier for me to stay focused as expounded herein.

How to stay focused in your entrepreneurial journey

1. Setting goals

Having personal goals as well as objectives keeps me on track. I ensure that I set goals which are realistic to avoid frustrations. Putting them on paper helps me to analyze them weekly so that I can identify my weaknesses and work on them the following week.

2. Sitting with winners

I believe that if I sit with nine winners, probably I’ll be the tenth. In my perception, winners entail people who are doing well in business especially in my line of work. They encourage me to soar high and look for more opportunities. Watching them always reminds me not to be complacent. I listen to their stories and learn from them thus growing wiser.

3. A healthy meal

One of the transformations I went through once I became an entrepreneur was changing my eating habits; therefore, I had to drop a lot of junk and replace it with more nutritious foods such as vegetables and fruits. Thus as an entrepreneur, I highly recommend that making an effort into drinking juice of your favorite fruits and vegetables can build your focus.

4. Working out

The best place to start my day is in the gym. A morning jog can also do the trick. I spend at least one hour, three days a week working out. The other four days that I don’t work out, I meditate. This boosts my confidence, keeps my brain active and makes sure am in control of my weight.

5. Enough rest

Fatigue is a major setback for any entrepreneur. The fact that I want my business to flourish can sometimes carry me away making me overwork myself. There’s nothing worse than showing up in the morning with eye bags. They say early to bed, early to rise makes you healthier, wealthier and wise. Enough sleep increases my productivity and enhances good public relation.

6. Setting boundaries

Being an entrepreneur didn’t cut me from my social circles. There is a thin line between family, friends, and business. I have to set limits to strike a balance between my social life and my business. Standing firm and being assertive makes my loved ones respect my business.

7. Keeping a diary

It ensures I do not miss out on essential schedules. This means I do not let people around me down by always having to cancel out meetings.

8. Avoid negative energy

If the people around me do not encourage me on how to better myself and my business, I always cut them off. The last thing I want in my life is an emotional breakdown from negative people and past failures. However, I have to do it politely because I do not want to create enmity.

9. Seeking inspiration

There is inspiration everywhere. From films, documentaries, works of art, and uplifting songs. I do always seek inspiration while driving to work, during my leisure time, and while cooking.

10. Engaging in conscious competition

I identify my friends who are in a similar business, and we set targets for each other. On hitting the goal, there is a reward. This drives me to work harder.

11. Working in bits

Working in bits is a sure way of accomplishing a big task. I gradually move to more significant tasks, therefore, achieving the overall goal. I do not want to get discouraged because I set my goals too high or get lost in a fantasy of something I am not sure.

12. Acknowledging my loyal customers

I write down the names of my loyal customers that I have engaged in business within the recent past. From the long list, I select the very loyal ones who hardly gave me a hard time working with. These customers are a great motivation to produce better products or offer better services. I look for ways to make our relationship solid by the day since they will refer other people thus assisting my business in growing in turn. I think of ways of appreciating their loyalty to give them a sense of belonging. They also give an honest opinion.

13. Honesty with myself

Lies can bring an entire empire down. I analyze myself, my workers, my business partners, and even my customers. I then identify any of them that could be a stumbling block to the growth of my company. This done, I seek help from outside source if need be, like talking to a business coach.

14. Intake of caffeine

Taking small amounts of coffee in a day ensure that I am alert and even lightens up my mood. I ensure I do not take it in high amounts to avoid headaches.

15. Working in an office with adequate natural lighting

Natural light ensures that I avoid straining my eyes and having mild migraines. I always ensure that my office is exposed to as much natural light as possible.

Now over to you…

Anything that you want to add to the list? Please share it on the comment section.