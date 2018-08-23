What Does a Public Adjuster Do and How Can They Benefit Your Business?

How difficult has it been for you to navigate the insurance policies held by your business? Have you ever had to file a claim on your own? If you’re short on time, overwhelmed by a loss you have to file a claim for, or just flat-out aren’t sure about the ins and outs of dealing with your insurance company, you should look into hiring a public adjuster.

What is a public adjuster?

Public adjusters are professionals you hire to file an insurance claim on behalf of you and your business. However, they do not work for your insurance company; they’re completely independent.

While you may have never heard of using a public adjuster before, they actually fill a very practical and convenient role.

Let’s assume for a moment a hurricane has struck your area, and the damage to your business is such that you’ve had to close for the time being. While you’re working to remove debris and replace inventory, you also need to prove to your insurance company that you’ve suffered the loss. This requires policy knowledge and a full understanding of what the damages are.

Understandably, this is a lot for a business owner to take on. That’s why for some, their first call is to public adjusters like those found at MillerPublicAdjusters.com

How can a public adjuster benefit you?

So, do business owners hire public adjusters to save time when there’s a lot going on, as is the case when disaster strikes? That’s one benefit, but the main reason we turn to public adjusters is to maximize the settlement we get from our insurance company.

This is why using a public adjuster is often preferable to relying to an insurance adjuster from your insurance company. Insurance adjusters are paid by your insurance company, and as such, they represent them. This can mean that they will attempt to cut corners when assessing your loss.

A public adjuster can assess things more objectively, and also sees damage in a way you may not. You say “this wall has water damage and needs replacing”, but the public adjuster sees the cost of plaster, drywall, baseboards, paint, outlets, and trim.

Public adjusters also have expert knowledge of insurance policies. They can ascertain what is covered by your policy, so you don’t have to spend time trying to translate paperwork that might as well be written in a foreign language.

Better yet, a public adjuster will negotiate with your insurance company. If you’re not confident in your policy knowledge, taking this on yourself can be a little intimidating. Once your independent adjuster has evaluated the damage and your policy, they’ll be amply prepared to go head to head with the insurance company to get you what you’re due.

So before you try to handle what could be a total loss all on your own, look into a public adjuster. Many work on contingency, so they’ll be paid once the insurance company settles up. In the end, hiring a public adjuster just might be the difference between shutting your doors for good, and getting the compensation that makes your grand re-opening possible.