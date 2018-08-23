6 Reasons Why Budding Traders Should Use the MT4 Trading Platform

If you are working with budding traders or find yourself new to the world of trading, you’re probably looking for a trading platform that’s easy to use and hardworking. After all, no one wants to deal with the hassle of a hard-to-use trading platform just to invest their hard earned dollars.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the MT4 trading platform. It’s one of the most popular trading platforms on the market, and if you search for reviews on MT4, you’ll find that it seems to be a fan favorite for traders of all experience levels.

MT4 or Metatrader 4 platform was created in 2005 by a company called MetaQuotes Software. Since the launch of MT4, the company has actually come out with a MT5, but, for reasons we’ll cover shortly, MT4 is still more popular.

Generally speaking, MT4 is most commonly used in forex, CFDs (contract for differences), and futures markets. If you’re in one of those investment areas, then stay tuned for 6 reasons why budding traders should use the MT4 trading platform!

1. Professional and Easily Customized

Beginner traders want to use a platform that’s sleek, streamlined, and professional. MT4 offers all of that while being easy to customize. Traders who want options have no lack of choices with MT4, but they also don’t have to fight with workarounds or plug-ins.

Enter trade execution. With three trade execution modes, Instant, Execution on Request, and Execution by Market, MT4 gives budding traders amazing control. In addition, traders get to choose from order requests such as Pending, Market, Take Profit, and Stop Loss. Since it offers a professional, easily customized, and easy to use interface, budding traders can jump right in and get started with minimal guidance.

2. Trusted

The MT4 platform has been around for 13 years and is used by traders around the world. In fact, a large number of brokerages actually use MT4 for their own clients. That alone is a token of this platform’s reliability and true value. Plus, you can do minimal research and find that the MT4 trading platform has a wealth of high reviews.

All of that means one thing: budding traders can rest assured that they are using one of the most trusted trading tools available today.

3. Independent

There are many trading platforms on the market, but most of them are used in-browser. This can pose security concerns, as well as the possibility that the service won’t run very smoothly. MT4, however, is a completely separate and independent program. It runs on its own and does so very smoothly without bugs and errors.

4. Trading on the Go

Budding traders want to have the power of investing in the palm of their hand, and MT4 makes it possible. The platform can be seamlessly accessed from a myriad of devices – both Android and Apple devices are compatible. Those who are new to trading can easily take their investments on the go with MT4.

5. Hedging Support

As we said earlier, there is a newer version of this platform called MT5. One of the biggest complaints, and this is one you can also read about online, is that the new version doesn’t support hedging. There are users who are running MT5 with plugins and other workarounds to still hedge, but this is more trouble than it’s worth for new traders. Instead, budding traders can use one platform, MT4, and enjoy hedging within the platform.

6. It’s free

Most people don’t think anything free is worth having these days, but MT4 is a free platform that can help new traders multiply their investments. We think that’s a great ROI! MT4 can be downloaded for free at the MetaQuotes Software website. If you’re a client of a brokerage, ask your investing team if they can help you download and set up MT4.

Conclusion

Starting out in trading can be intimidating, but with the help of a reliable and easy to use platform like MT4, budding traders can set out on the right path. Whether you are a brokerage or an individual trader, the platform has so much to offer. As you can see, it’s one of the most trusted platforms on the market – and it’s designed for new traders to pick up and use without headaches.

If you are looking for the ideal platform for seamless trading in forex, CFDs, and futures markets, then look no further than MT4.