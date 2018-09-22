4 Questions to Decide Whether It’s Time for Custom Software Solutions

Have you always shied away from custom software development because you worry about spending tons of money? What if the off-the-shelf software you’re using causes bottlenecks in your workflow, ultimately affecting your bottom line? Sure, you may get away with some manual interaction, but going bespoke can be just what you need to take your business to the next level.

If you’re still undecided, these 4 questions should serve as your guide.

1. Who will use the software?

When thinking about bespoke software development, you shouldn’t only consider meeting your business goals but delivering the best possible experience to your customers as well. Some businesses use off-the-shelf tools for their different work processes and then create a custom solution for their customers.

For instance, you may want a mobile application from which customers can buy your products and get more information about your business. Meanwhile, your in-house team can make do with software that keeps track of inventory and updates a centralized database.

2. What steps are currently taken by the users?

After deciding who the users of the software are, your next order of business is to determine the exact steps they take currently. Do your customers need to log in to your e-commerce website to buy your products? Is the online shopping experience streamlined? How much does it cost to maintain your website? What improvements can you make to boost the efficiency of your platform?

It’s easier than ever to create a website with all the bells and whistles, but you may have to hire software developers if you find that your target users do not enjoy an optimal experience with the current process they’re following. Remember that ignoring the needs of your customers may prompt them to head over to the competition.

3. What changes do the users want to see?

Asking what the users want and then figuring out the things they really need can prove easier said than done. It’s best to team up with a professional software developer to look from the outside in. A third-party perspective can shed light on the most common issues you’re facing.

Still, it wouldn’t hurt to reach out to your customers or employees and ask them about their problems. What frustrates you the most about the current solution? Are there features that do not work? How can the solution be improved?

4. Who should I team up with?

It’s worth noting that you may have to work with a software developer for the long-term, so you want to make the right choice from the start. Looking for developing talent isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Be sure to check tangible examples of their previous work to get an idea of what they can do.

You’d also want to team up with someone who gives suggestions and doesn’t merely agree to everything you say to please. This is a sign that the professional wants to help you accomplish your business goals rather than making a quick buck.