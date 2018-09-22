Top 5 Blogger Outreach Tools to Use

Blogger outreach has now become more popular than ever, owing to the fact that it brings tons of quality backlinks and social shares. However, blogger outreach is time-consuming. Furthermore, it requires a well laid-out plan accompanied by the right technique. This is the reason why many people fail to use blogger outreach to their favor.

Blogger outreach tools can help minimize failures in blogger outreach campaigns as it helps users connect with the top influencers in their niche. In this article, we’ll highlight the top 5 outreach tools that can optimize blogger outreach campaigns.

1. Ninja Outreach

This web-based software makes it simple for users to create influencer outreach campaigns. The database of Ninja Outreach contains more than 25 million websites which can help a user find an influencer in any country or niche.

With more than 2 million Twitter profiles in the database, Ninja Outreach helps users connect with the Twitter influences that best meet their requirements. Influencers on Twitter can be filtered by follower count allowing users to find the influencers who have a large following.

Ninja Outreach offers four pricing plans:

Solo at $52/month

Pro at $75/month,

Pro+ at $187/month

Enterprise at $599/month.

2. Mailshake

Mailshake helps users promote content, generate leads and connect with top influencers in the industry. There are pre-written message templates that users can use or they can use the Mailshake’s customization features to make messages more personalized. Follow-up emails can be scheduled by clicks on the link.

Mailshake also integrates with Google Forms, Salesforce and Zapier to help users craft a powerful outreach strategy. Mailshake provides two pricing options. Pricing varies depending on monthly or yearly subscription.

Mailshake Monthly Subscription:

Basic at $29 per mo/user

Pro at $49 per mo/user

For Yearly Subscription

Basic at $22 per mo/user

Pro at $37 per mo/user

3. Traackr

Traackr is an ideal solution for people who wish to reach influencers and connect with them. One of the most useful features of this outreach tool is that it scores influencers based on their exposure, maximum outreach and search results. Traackr allow users to track email responses, promotional content featured on social media and conversations. There are a variety of filtering options available that can be used to search influencers.

Note: Traackr not only allows users to reach out influencers, but also track the impact each influencer is having on their business. One thing we at Healthy Links despise about Traackr is that specific pricing plans of Traackr are not available and a user must contact the company for pricing.

4. Buzzsumo

Buzzsumo which is recommended by Healthy Links, can be used to find top content in any niche. Once a user has found the top content, they can reach out to the person in-charge and make their pitch. Users who want to increase their website ranking through link building or guest blogging would love Buzzsumo.

Buzzsumo has a variety of filtering options. Users can filter the search by type or location and find top content depending on number of social shares. Buzzsumo also allows users to see the content shared by influencers and the domains they are focused on sharing. Like Ninja Outreach, Buzzsumo offers four pricing plans. The price varies for monthly and yearly subscriptions.

Buzzsumo Monthly Pricing:

Pro $99/month

Plus $179/month

Large $299/month

Enterprise $499+/month

Buzzsumo Yearly Pricing:

Pro $79/month

Plus $139/month

Large $239/month

Enterprise $499/month

5. Pitchbox

Pitchbox is another powerful outreach platform that’s equally helpful for SEO agencies and bloggers. The tool is integrated with SEO platforms like Majestic, SEMrush and Moz. On top of that, Pitchbox is user-friendly and doesn’t have finer details that can slow down blogger outreach campaigns. Automated follow-up, performance reporting, integrated email clients, scalable outreach and prospecting features makes this tool highly effective for blogger outreach campaigns.

It takes some time to get a grip on all the features of Pitchbox, but once a user has gotten a hang of the tool they’ll find it extremely useful for their blogger outreach campaigns.

Pitchbox offers three pricing plans:

Startup at $95 per month

Business at $195 per month

Agency at $295 per month

Each of the outreach tool highlighted above has its own unique features and pricing. Users should choose the tool that best meets their needs and budget.