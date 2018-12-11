7 Simple Things You Can do to Protect Your Website from Hackers

Cybersecurity has left the sci-fi movies and become an everyday necessity. It can get extremely complicated, but doesn’t have to be so. And any good security policy has to start somewhere.

In this article we will tell you about 7 simple but effective measures that would add some extra protection to your website.

HTTPS

HTTPS is a more secure version of the conventional HTTP protocol used by the Internet. It uses the technology called Transport Layer Security (TLS) to protect the information that is exchanged between browser and server.

HTTPS protects from:

Eavesdropping,

Man-in-the-middle attack,

Corrupted or stolen data.

HTTPS provides data encryption and integrity and ensures that the user is who he claims to be. It uses SSL certificates (tiny files which allow secure connections from a web server to a browser). There are a few different “levels” of SSL certificate (Extended Validation (EV), Organization Validated (OV), and Domain Validated (DV) which mainly differ in scales of involved identity verification.

The certificates can be purchased from several trusted providers like Comodo and GoDaddy.

Some people say that HTTPS decreases the speed of the websites applied it. If you noticed this, there are still a few performance optimizations you may try:

Use PageSpeed tools from Google to analyze the time consumption on processing the page;

Use CDN (Content Delivery Network) to speed up the website and decrease the overall latency and many more.

And if you are still concerned, see how HTTPS impacts your browsing.

Vulnerability scanners

Scanning the website for possible vulnerabilities is like checking the roof for signs of leakage. If a sudden rain comes, your wooden floors will be safe and dry. And since cyberattacks are pretty much like the acid rain, it’s better for your web roof to be prepared.

Now, there are an exceptionally long list of possible scanners that could help. To select the right one, taste the cream of those relevant in 2018:

1. Comodo HackerProof

Comodo HackerProof includes PCI (Payment Card Industry) scanning tools, SiteInspector scanning that prevents drive-by attacks, web-based management tool which shows users their visitors’ interactions, and other functions for confidence and safety.

2. ImmuniWeb

ImmuniWeb is a Swiss application security testing platform designed to provide the highest security coverage. It offers: AI technology (intelligent automation of complicated AST tasks and processes), FTP, mail server, and real time monitoring, assessment schedules, etc. It also gives the info about past hack attempts and is available in both desktop and mobile versions.

3. OpenVAS

OpenVAS is an open-source framework which gives you detailed reporting, vulnerability alerts, custom scan options and access to 27 Vulnerability Scanners and OSINT Tools. Moreover, security scanner is paired with over 50,000 regularly updated Network Vulnerability Tests (NVTs).

4. Acunetix

Acunetix It provides free network security scanning and manual testing tools, Acunetix DeepScan, AcuSensor (Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) for PHP, ASP.NET and Java web apps, and many more.

There are countless tools you can use to strengthen your shields and protect the data. But even the simplest one accompanied with a few more add-ons will help to recognize weak spots and them.

WordPress security plugins

WordPress (WP) is an open-source content management system (CMS) that is used to create and manage websites.

Surfing the internet today there’s over 32% chance you will stumble onto a website that is powered by WordPress. Chances are, your website uses it too. But because it’s so ubiquitous, any vulnerability this software has, your website has already inherited.

However, WordPress has created a wide selection of helpers that add security points to the table. Here some of the best you can use:

1. Wordfence

Wordfence security which identifies and blocks suspicious traffic, has a security scanner which checks the content safety, your website and informs you if something is up. The malware scanner that blocks requests with malicious code or content plus protection from brute force attacks by limiting login attempts. For the premium it provides a real-time IP blacklist, two factor authentication and country blocking.

2. iThemes Security

iThemes Security provides a two-factor authentication, Malware website scanning, Google reCAPTCHA to kick out spammers, generates strong passwords and scans files in case of any changes noticed etc.

Defender Security blocks attacks on your website by 2-step Google verification, easy and fast site hardening and security patching up, unlimited file scanning, IP blacklist and more.

3. All In One WP Security & Firewall

All In One WP Security & Firewall follows a divide-and-conquer principle: it grasped common pitfalls and sorted those into several towers to protect each one with different set of features: user accounts, login, registration, database, and file system security from now on are safe and sound.

4. Loginizer

Loginizer is a simple in use plugin with nothing redundant in the closet. The basement includes: blocking IP after max retries allowed, extended Lockout after max lockouts, Email notifications, blacklist plus whitelist IP/IP range. On top of that, there’re PRO features that build even more steady wall to confront Hackerсane in case of the “weather”.

Boost users’ security

1. No files uploading

Has everyone forgotten how did Greeks peeled Trojans? They did exactly the same thing we blind to: brought a foreign body as close as they could and laid low. Trojans welcomed it with open arms and lost.

So, in the light of those events, why is uploading something with unknown route from strangers less risky? Hackers need an access to a target server, and to bypass the security that checks files extension, they simply double it or even alter the file to turn it into the innocent image.

Think twice before opening the gates.

2. Automatic log off

Leaving the house people always close their doors and windows. And may be it seems different, but digital world works pretty the same. Users disregard recommendations and don’t log out of their accounts thereby giving burglars a key to their personal data.

This is especially important for users logging on from public computers.

3. Require strong passwords

Simple and clear, though often ignored. People neglect this easy procedure and make their passwords simple – like saying “welcome” to any hacker in the extremely friendly manner.

Just enforce existing and forthcoming passwords to compensate for users’ laziness.

4. Use two-factor authentication

Simply speaking, it’s a double confirmation of user identity. This extra security layer makes the system think twice before giving an access to anyone who knocks.

Two-factor authentication requires an extra verification method: phone number or any other reliable device to contact anytime somebody tries to access the account.

Conclusion

Today we have limitless ways to guard the websites. But in the end, you can’t build a fortress that protects personal or public accounts with 100% certainty.

The tips above would be a good start for a larger-scale security policy or a way to make your website more resilient. Moreover, they would be useful in achieving compliance with GDPR. Should you like to dive deeper, check out this GDPR compliance checklist.