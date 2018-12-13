The Benefits of Cloud-Based Workspaces

Cloud-based workspaces could be the future of your business. In fact, if you haven’t already implemented cloud-computing in some form or another, we’d argue that you’re quickly falling behind your competitors.

Recent reports suggest that 93% of global businesses are currently using cloud services, while 81% are utilising multi-cloud technology to improve efficiency and productivity. When you think about it, it’s not really hard to see why so many businesses are jumping on the cloud-workspace bandwagon. Platforms such as Cisco WebEx Teams are allowing them to bring employees together from all over the world, streamlining their processes and providing them with all manner of fantastic benefits.

Enhanced Productivity and Organisation

Teams can use their digital workspace as a sort of central hub, using it to keep all relevant files and information in one convenient place. Since all edits and updates will appear in real-time, you can be confident that employees always have access to up-to-date copies and everyone is being kept in the loop.

By ensuring the information is easier to find, team members will obviously spend much less time looking for the files they need, allowing them to focus on the project in hand and increasing their productivity. This enhanced level of organisation will help the team complete tasks more efficiently, making it easier to delegate responsibilities and ensuring absolutely everyone knows where the project is up to.

Improving Teamwork and Collaboration

At the heart of this boosted productivity is a vast improvement in communication and teamwork. Most cloud-based workspaces will provide team members with various ways of contacting each other, allowing them to keep in touch from remote locations on multiple devices. Whether they want to chat via instant messaging, carry out a quick whiteboarding session or arrange a video conference meeting, a virtual workspace makes it easier than ever for your team to work well together.

But it’s not just a simple matter of keeping in touch, because the ability to seamlessly share and annotate files also enhances collaboration and brainstorming; with digital whiteboards providing the perfect platform for teams to bounce ideas around and improve the quality of their work.

Putting Your Employees’ Happiness First

Cloud-based workspaces allow all team members to communicate with each other, access the relevant files, and do their jobs from just about anywhere on the planet. Of course, this helps your employees to become much more flexible in the way they complete their work, instead of restricting them to a set number of hours working in a gloomy office building.

Flexibility helps employees strike the perfect work-life balance, making them much happier in their jobs and ultimately more productive. So, instead of worrying about snow disruption on the roads, team members can settle down elsewhere and continue working hard on the project in hand. Happy workers are busy workers, after all.

Improving Security

Gone are the days of having to rely on your own local server. Although you might want to keep your own server for backup purposes, you just can’t beat the reliability of a virtual workspace, since a reputable provider will always ensure your files are kept safe and secure. With more people than ever choosing to work remotely, trying to keep data and passwords secure has become a real nightmare for businesses.

Fortunately, cloud-based workspaces allow you to keep such information securely in one place, while a good provider will also be quick to respond if something does happen to go wrong. Despite what you might have been led to believe, modern cloud storage is actually much more secure than a traditional server; while the fact it helps you save so much money on IT costs is another fantastic bonus.

Achieving the Best Results Possible

By offering increased levels of productivity, improved organisation and seamless collaboration, cloud-based workspaces are helping businesses all over the world achieve the best results possible. The enhanced communication ensures projects are more focused, while the sheer flexibility on offer will always make for a happier, more engaged workforce.