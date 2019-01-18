The freelance economy in the United States is growing each year. According to the website 1099 Nation, 11 percent of working adults are engaged in full-time freelance work. Over the next ten years, it is projected that up to 58 percent of American workers will get at least some of their income from freelancing.

Most freelancers work in creative fields. Freelancing enables them to work remotely, allowing at-home parents and people with health problems to participate in the workforce. Many people enjoy the freedom and convenience of freelance work, but it is difficult to keep on top of all of the moving parts that are involved with self-employment.

Phillip Entzminger, a freelance photographer, explores mobile apps that can help freelancers get organized and complete their work more efficiently.

QuickBooks Self-Employed

QuickBooks Self-Employed is an easy way for new and experienced freelance workers to handle their finances. The program is able to create invoices, track mileage automatically, calculate quarterly estimated tax payments, and find as many tax deductions as possible.

The program can also be bundled with TurboTax Self-Employed, integrating tax features with accounting benefits.

Remember the Milk

Remember the Milk goes beyond simple list making to add the basics of task management. The app syncs your lists and information across all of your devices, making it easy to add, change, and reorder tasks. You can create subtasks and the app is easy and intuitive to use, and it is integrated with Siri and Alexa for hands-free use.

BuildFire

Freelancers frequently need their own web presence in order to gain clients. BuildFire makes creating a mobile website simple enough for anyone to do it. No coding experience is needed. The mobile websites are easy to customize as well.

Timely

Timely takes the labor-intensive job of time tracking and makes it simple and automatic. It integrates information from your computer, GPS, productivity apps, and calendar. This app syncs across all platforms, including smartwatches. It also creates reports of the time taken for specific activities, enabling you to spot wasted time and alter your habits.

Due

Due is a payment processing app which also tracks time and tasks. The digital wallet feature provides a secure way to instantly send and receive payments. This app provides freelancers with a seamless, professional interface which will impress clients. It is ideal for small businesses and freelancers alike.

Evernote

Evernote has the potential to transform the way you work. It helps users keep track of their tasks, emails, notes, and reminders. It is useful for anyone, but especially helpful for freelancers who are trying to stay organized.

Hubstaff

Distractions are a difficult part of freelancing. This program helps track your workflow throughout the day and analyzes your activities to find areas where time has been wasted. It is also a financial app which makes payments and issues invoices.

Bidsketch

Bidsketch is especially helpful for freelancers who are just starting out. It helps you write proposals in an easy-to-understand manner. The templates also help you make sure that all of your bases are covered when it comes to the specifics of each proposal.

Shoeboxed

Shoeboxed helps turn cluttered paper receipts into useful data. Rather than keeping your paper receipts in a jumbled pile, organize them and make sure you have not missed anything when it comes to taxes and finances. The program helps with expense reports and mileage expenses as well.

Shake

Shake provides an easy way to write contracts. By choosing from different situations, you can create the right contract instantly. The documents can be electronically signed by you and your client.

Boost Your Productivity

These apps will help you fine-tune your freelance business and make sure you are organized in every way. When you use these apps, you will save time and have more opportunities to work on your deliverables. Phillip Entzminger recommends that you try a few of these apps and see how you can put them to work.