The modern economy works in a somewhat unusual manner, with more and more focus on smaller side gigs as opposed to a stable long-term job. That’s not to say that working on one’s career has fallen out of fashion – far from it. Some people are actually building entire businesses from the comfort of their own homes. But many have started to realize that they can do a lot with their free time to maximize their own earning potential.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Dropshipping

Dropshipping is relatively new, but it’s managed to take over the market by storm. It refers to the idea of running an online shop without having to maintain an active inventory. You just forward orders to a wholesale retailer and get a cut from the whole ordeal. It’s already a very crowded market and it can be difficult to stand out. But if you’ve got the right niche, it can be a very lucrative way to spend your time.

2. Affiliate Marketing

With affiliate marketing, you’re not selling any products of your own – you’re just advertising things sold by other companies. When someone makes a purchase through one of your own ads, you get a cut from it. If you’ve got a knack for convincing people and designing quality advertisements, this can be a great way to spend your time. But keep in mind that it can be difficult to get started in the first place, as you’ll have a lot of competition.

3. Lime Juicer

Lime scooters are becoming very popular quickly, and many people have started to use them on a regular basis. The company has developed a way to keep their scooters charged while also giving back to the local community. Becoming a Lime Juicer refers to taking scooters that have been left out, charging them overnight, and getting paid for your time in the morning! As long as you have a car and some free time, this can be a great way to get some extra cash.

4. Electronics Repair

Have a knack for finding issues with electronic devices? There’s no better time to be alive in that case! It doesn’t take long for word of mouth to spread if you’re good, and you might eventually find it hard to keep up with the demand. You should consider establishing a relationship with a spare parts supplier as early as possible, because they will be critical to your success.

5. Photography

It’s not a new idea at all, but it’s more popular than ever. Being a photographer can be hard work, but if you are dedicated to producing quality results, people are going to learn your name very fast. A good photographer is always in demand, no matter what field they specialize in. Just make sure you study your local market for photographers carefully first. You’ll want to pick a specific niche that allows you to stand out.

Whatever you end up picking, remember that the most important part of seeing good results from your side hustle is to be persistent. You have to keep putting effort into it, no matter what you’ve chosen. If you’re able to get through the initial slow periods, you are not going to regret it later.