Whether your business is in the startup phase or you have a well-established brand, there are some marketing strategies that every small business should know.

1. Sell the “uniqueness” of your product or service

Being unique does not necessarily mean your product or service must be completely different. Small changes to a product or service can mean big rewards for small businesses.

If you’re in the wedding invitation business, for example, finding ways to customize or personalize a traditional invitation can help your brand stand out. Maybe you want to specialize in invitations for same-sex unions or blended families. Maybe you’ve found an interesting way to embellish a design to target a specific demographic. Whatever you decide, make certain that potential consumers don’t struggle to know what sets your business apart. Make it an integral part of your ecommerce website and tout that information on social media platforms.

2. Use your story and market yourself

Everyone loves a great backstory. Understanding how you came to start your business is part of what makes your small business marketable.

Make your mission and vision clear, and let your consumers know the real you, the person behind the logo. If potential consumers find your story captivating, they are more likely to stick around and learn about your product.

Developing a relationship start with using tools like https://www.socialsteeze.net/ to build your following, but maintaining that relationship means connecting with your consumers in a very real way, and not just as a business selling a product or service.

Be responsive to their feedback and provide excellent customer service.

3. Design and post compelling images

Visual images draw a consumer’s attention, which is why social media posts that include beautiful photos and interesting graphics reach larger audiences. Use photographs, memes, and even video clips to promote engagement with your potential consumers. Focus on graphics that will encourage user comments, but are also supported by the text and other written content on your social media platform.

There are many reasons to include images in your social media campaign and in your company’s infographic.

4. Captivate with content

Speaking of content, it is important to supply interesting and relevant content regularly. Blogging is an easy and inexpensive way for a small business to share new ideas, provide insight about your product, entertain with consumer anecdotes, or provide pieces that are relevant to your industry at large.

Invite guest bloggers from time to time, allowing your customers to hear, enjoy, and engage with a wide variety of voices.

Content may also include how-to videos of your product or service, and live feeds will help consumers get to know and trust you more, and look for other ways to build your brand.

5. Maintain your website

While every small business maintains its website in order to drive more business, it’s important to evaluate it to determine what is going to attract consumers and generate sales. Look objectively at your product photos and descriptions, analyze your site’s visual effects, scruitizine your current sales, and examine the overall aesthetic.

Start with a singular goal, and then find a way to measure that goal before you make more substantive changes. While you may be inclined to make many changes all at once, it’s usually best to make one or two smaller changes and analyze the impact of those.

If you do more, you won’t have an understanding of which changes were key to an increase or decrease in website traffic, consumer engagement, and overall sales.

6. Use analytic tools to inform decision making

Measuring the value of improvements is critical to understanding what you’re doing well and what still needs improvement. For the reasons listed above, data are critical to a marketing campaign.

Knowing who your website visitors are, how long they stay and on which pages, what they do when they visit your business site, and where they come from inform changes you may want to make. Analytics will provide an incredible amount of useful data, such as who your website visitors are, where they come from, how long they stay, and what they do when they visit your site. Then you can choose SocialRocketer tools or any other analytic tools to increase your goal conversion, update landing pages, and target consumer demographics.

7. Keep abreast of industry changes

No matter what industry your business is embedded in, it’s important to inform yourself about changes. Conducting searches for keywords related to your industry will provide you with valuable information for your SEO marketing and advertising, as well as help you understand the shifting demographics of your target audience.

It doesn’t hurt to look at what your competitors are doing so that you can be more objective in evaluating your standing in the market.