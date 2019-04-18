Along with accessibility, availability, and advancements in technology, project management has become a growing career in the field of business. After all, the successful planning and executing of projects require the experience, skill sets, and knowledge of certified project management professionals. Also, companies that hire project managers who are PMP certification holders can more likely attain their goals within the allotted time and budget.

To have a better understanding of the PMP certification and how it can give you an edge over other competitors in the business, here’s everything you need to know from the get-go:

What is PMP Certification?

Project Management Professional (PMP) is a universally recognized professional credential these days. Offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), a non-profit organization based in Pennsylvania, USA, the certification is designed to assure the customers that the organization can deliver projects that meet the standards of practice. With a PMP certification, you’ll be in a position to enjoy several invaluable business opportunities going forward.

Moreover, professionals who want to take their career to the next level may get themselves certified by meeting some eligibility requirements and acing the PMP examination. Before you can apply for this credential, you need to comply with the following criteria:

A Bachelor’s degree or an acknowledged global equivalent

4,500 hours of directing and leading projects obtained in at least three years

7,500 hours of project management experience if you have an associate degree or high school diploma

35 hours of additional training in project management

Benefits of PMP Certification To Organizations

Deploying certified project management professionals can significantly change how you do business on a daily basis. Below are some ways on how a PMP certification can give you an advantage over other competitors in the market:

1. Helps standardize project management processes

Organizations with PMP certified professionals have the experience and skill sets that can help standardize project management processes. These people understand how the project management framework works. As they also know how to communicate with the customers and vendors in a processed manner, your organization will more likely have fewer chances of losing a project. This is due to the harmonized understanding of each process and the link between your business’ strategy and execution.

2. Brings in professionals who are motivated and goal-oriented

Any business owner will be happy to hire people who are motivated and goal-oriented. They usually want someone who can work beyond the regular call of duty. This is what the PMP certification is all about. Hiring people who have passed the PMP exam can be beneficial to your organization such that you’re ready to follow the best practices provided by PMI, provide substantial value to your projects, and accept new challenges along the way.

3. Makes projects successful

In the business world, there are many reasons why a specific project fails. The failure, for instance, can be attributed to the inability to manage change, poor project specification, the unclear scope of the objectives, unrealistic timelines, and many more. However, having PMP certification can help in avoiding these failures . Since PMI has set forth a project management framework, you can be sure that the certification is designed to deliver successful projects. Thus, having PMP certified professionals means your organization is capable of handling a project smartly and bring success to your business as a whole.

4. Meets the demands of the customer

Whether you believe it or not, excellent customer service is one of the primary objectives of any business. In other words, meeting their demands and needs are essential for your business to succeed. Nowadays, the majority of the marketplace is looking for PMP certification as a vital requirement. There may be clients who will be asking for certified project managers to become part of the proposal; otherwise, the deal will be off. This is especially true if their entire business approach needs to comply with strictly-defined processes; hence, PMP is required.

Conclusion:

Simply put, the PMP certification is ultimately valuable for employers. It doesn’t only add value to an employee’s professional credentials, but also to the overall project management experience, knowledge, and skills that are crucial for businesses to succeed. As you’ve considered the information presented above, you can beat the competition by having PMP holders in your organization.