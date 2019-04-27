Productivity is the key to launching a successful freelancing career. Being able to work through tasks efficiently, take on new projects, all while balancing life and free time are essential to establishing your freelancing business. All of these advantages can help you to do a better job on projects, win more clients, boost your reputation, and lead to a higher income.

As a freelancer, you may already be working hard as-is, but wouldn’t you want to be even more productive? This article outlines the best ways to boost productivity as a freelancer. Read on to learn how you can become the most highly productive version of yourself!

Use a Scheduling Tool to Keep Track of Appointments

Knowing when to work and when not to work is an extremely important part of being a productive freelancer. You need to have clear-cut time boundaries as they allow you to prompt your mind as to when it is time to focus on work, and when it is time to relax.

To create this balance, you simply need to define your work hours and your personal time and then stick to them. A proper schedule is very important whether you are doing a job or working as a freelancer.

To simplify the process, use a scheduling tool to create a weekly or monthly schedule. You can then also use this to keep track of your appointments.

Alongside this, you can create a to-do list on a daily basis as well. Then, to set yourself up for success the next day, create the next to-do list at the end of each day. This will help you stay focused on your work. Stick to your schedule strictly to see the best results.

Keep Your Home-Office Organized

Getting organized is extremely important when it comes to improving your productivity and workflow as a freelancer. Imagine trying to find the project description of a certain client from a pile of unorganized papers on your desk. Not only can this be a real headache, but it can also be time-consuming.

If you want to be more productive, then you must keep your home-office organized as it will allow you to easily and quickly find everything you need. Simply clean and declutter your room, standardise your contact list, clean out your computer’s desktop, and organize your desk. All of these subtle forms of organization will go a long way to improve your efficiency and productivity. You will be finding the required things more easily, there will be clarity in your workflow, and your productivity in your freelance work will significantly increase as a result.

Book Time Off for Yourself

A lot of full-time freelancers work too much and don’t take time off throughout the day. Most such freelancers think that if they work harder and take fewer breaks, they will be able to get the work done relatively more quickly and find more free time at the end of the day. In reality, this can have an adverse effect on your productivity.

You should give your body and your mind a break in between tasks in order to keep yourself productive and sharp. Many studies have proven that individuals who take frequent small breaks throughout the day get relatively more work done and become a lot more productive as a result.

Create a Dedicated Workspace

If you want to be more productive, then you want to make sure that you can stay focused on the task at hand rather than getting distracted. Your workspace plays a very important role in your overall productivity. It is recommended that you create a dedicated workspace that provides you with the comfort to do your work more productively.

This can also help you to create solid boundaries between your work and your time-off. When you leave your home office you’ll know that you are done for the day, and can focus on creating a better work-life balance.

Network

As a freelancer, you want to do more. However, one person can only do so much. So, if you want to be more productive and get relatively more done, it is recommended that you network with other freelancers. Hiring an assistant is also a good option. They can take care of administrative tasks and as a result, you will find yourself actually concentrating on working on your projects. Not to mention you will have more time on your hands as well.

If you still find yourself struggling to complete your projects, then it would be a good idea to outsource your extra work so that your workload is alleviated. Networking with other freelancers allows you to discover new opportunities and make the most of your time.

Summary

Productivity is no doubt one of the best kept secrets to being a successful freelancer. Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to boost your productivity. Keeping track of your projects, making your home-office organized, taking time off for yourself, and removing distractions are one of the key ways to boost productivity.

If you take these measures to optimize your efficiency, you will surely become a more successful freelancer where the possibilities are endless!