Entrepreneurs around the globe are taking advantage of automation to do more with less. Moreover, automation helps business leaders do things faster and better.

Automation is an unstoppable tide that’s sweeping across the business landscape. As an example, General Motors has won over $1 billion in institutional investments to bolster its Cruise Automation driverless car venture, and SugarCRM has moved into marketing automation to strengthen its already solid standing.

What does this mean for your business? It means that no matter the size of your enterprise, it’s time to think about jumping on the automation bandwagon before the playing field rises out of sight.

The following are five ways that leading enterprises are streamlining their operations through automation.

1. Marketing Personalization Is Becoming the Standard

Marketing automation tools empower businesses to personalize communications to massive consumer groups. Solutions such as Keap and SugarCRM enable you to understand your audience through the entire customer lifecycle. These powerful resources allow brands to automate marketing operations such as email campaigns while simultaneously collecting valuable data about every interaction.

2. The Cutting-Edge in Inventory Control

Automation creates enormous value for retailers in areas such as just-in-time inventory. Cin7, for example, enables retailers to track, organize and manage sales. The software allows enterprises to automate inventory control, saving time and keeping shelves full.

3. Always-On Front-Line Customer Service

The battle to outmaneuver competitors by providing better customer service has created a consumer market that is growing increasingly harder to satisfy. Now, consumers want answers right away and around-the-clock.

Chatbots such as ManyChat and GoBot have arrived to meet that demand. Digital assistants now handle simple, repetitive tasks, handoff consumers to human CSRs when needed and record every step of engagements for analysis.

4. A Better Process for Application Development

In software development circles, automation is helping bring better quality applications to market faster. As an example, by integrating JFrog Artifactory with a code repository such as npm registry for the Java programming language, programmers can develop and test new software remarkably fast. JFrog also bridges the gap between the separate teams that work in development and live deployment (operations) environments.

5. Segmentation Across All Channels

To date, even the most technologically advanced marketers have yet to use full-scale automation across the enterprise. According to MailChimp, however, segmented campaigns produce a nearly 15% higher open rate and a higher than 100% click-through rate. Email market segmentation is a foundation that marketers can use across all channels to deliver a customized experience to every potential customer.

Consumers and business leaders alike are growing more comfortable with automation. People want immersive experiences at home and fast answers to complex questions on the job.

Automation helps enterprises hit the mark for both B2C and B2B applications. From in-home, voice-activated digital assistants to IIoT devices that deliver every imaginable piece of information and more about daily operations, automation is making visions of the future a reality.