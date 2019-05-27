There are methods used in project management. One of the most popular ones is PRINCE2. That said, it’s important to learn more about PRINCE2 and why getting certified matters. Before getting into the details of the PRINCE2 certification examination let us first learn about PRINCE2 and why should we go for PRINCE2.

What is PRINCE2?

PRINCE stands for PRojects IN Controlled Environments and it is a method used in effective project management. PRINCE2 provides various guidance on project management. It is extensively used in the UK although many other international firms started using this method as it provides standard guidance towards project management.

PRINCE was initially established in 1989 by CCTA (the Central Computer and Telecommunication Agency). PRINCE was originally based on PROMPT, a project management method created by Simpact Systems Ltd in 1975, and adopted by CCTA in 1979 as the standard to be used for all Government information system projects.

Some essential features of PRINCE2

It focuses on dividing any project into manageable and controllable stages. This division of project gives a better hold where any organization can monitor and control the entire flow of the project in a very efficient manner.

It helps to define an organizational structure for the project management team, hence the entire process is executed in a structured profile.

PRINCE2 not only provides with a structural way of management but also provides a product based planning approach.

The most important feature of PRINCE2 is its flexibility that can be applied at any level of the project without causing any disturbance in the flow of project management.

PRINCE2 is committed towards business justification, therefore, provides the best possible guidance to carry out a project.

Why should we go for PRIENCE2?

With the help of PRINCE2, we can achieve greater control of resources and the managing business and project risk more effectively. At an individual level, it provides leading project management skills and greater employment prospects. It helps an individual to be a good project manager. It also helps you in getting recognized in your organization as a professional in project management. For any individual PRINCE2 certification is a valuable asset as it increases the chance of picking out first for any organization.

For any organization, PRINCE2 provides a structural way to carry out any project, in another way it gives out the best possible results in project management. It helps with a common approach to tackle project management. It provides a controlled way to start and although the project completion.

Using PRINCE2 you can get regular feedback and reviews of the gradual progress of the project. We can also monitor that the project is titled towards the business justification with violating any. PricewaterhouseCoopers, in a 2007 survey, found that “higher-performing projects are significantly more likely to be staffed with certified project managers.

Benefits of PRINCE2

1. Setting a project management standard

PRINCE2 is very essential for setting a project management standard. It will provide you with all the necessary skills required to manage a project that’s a reason why many organizations will go after you. PRINCE2 controls the number of mistakes logs it and then you and your team can learn from them. You can save time, money and effort with PRINCE2. And its also flexible, so no matter what the industry is or the project is it will fit into anywhere and work efficiently.

2. Add value to your resume

Having a PRINCE certificate will add value to your resume as it is world class standard method of project management. Therefore better chances of getting hired first.

3. Offer plenty of organizational benefits

It provides a wide range of benefits to any organization about the project management such as:

a common, consistent approach towards project management,

a controlled and organised start, middle and end of the management process,

flexible decision points, management control of any deviations from the plan,

a means of capturing and sharing lessons learned,

regular reviews of progress against plan and against the Business case flexible decision points,

assurance that the project continues to have a business justification,

involvement of management and stakeholders at the right time and place during the project,

excellent communication channels between the project,

a route to increasing the project management skills and competencies of the organisation’s staff at all levels,

etc.

PRINCE2 Examination

PRINCE2 exams are taken in three various ways first as a part of a PRINCE2 accredited training course through your PRINCE2 training provider, online or, at a public PRINCE2 examination center. The exam structure will be the same in case of any of these three ways.

PRINCE2 exams are subdivided into four levels:

This examination tends toward verification of candidate whether he/she will be capable enough to carry out a project management team using PRINCE2 methods and techniques. The candidates should be able to understand the principles and terminology of the method, they will be capable enough to know the purpose and major content of all roles and processes, the key contents, of the management products.

The examination is of 60 minutes and a minimum of 55% is required to qualify for the next exam.

2. PRINCE2 Practitioner Exam

This examination tends toward whether a candidate could apply PRINCE2 to the running and managing of a non-complex project within an environment supporting PRINCE2. In this level of examination, candidates show that they can apply PRINCE2 to solve any problems of a given project scenario. Candidates should be able to produce detailed explanations of all principles, processes, and themes that might be required to work on a particular project. Candidates should also understand the relationship between principles, processes, and themes, and also describe the reason behind its use, etc.

This level has an exam duration of 150 minutes and the minimum qualifying mark in 55%.

3. PRINCE2 Agile Foundation Exam

This examination tends toward to test the candidate whether he/she is capable of handling and working on an agile project. Candidates should clearly know all the principles of PRINCE2. They should have knowledge about agile concepts and techniques such as Scrum, Kanban, Lean Start-up and Cynefin.

Here the duration of examination is 60 minutes and minimum passing marks remain the same that is 55%.

4. PRINCE2 Agile Practitioner Exam

The last level of examination tests whether a candidate could apply agile methods to the running and managing of PRINCE2 projects. They should be also capable of fixing the six aspects of a project in an agile context. They should also tailor the PRINCE2 principles, processes, and themes to a management product in an agile context.

The duration of examination is of 150 minutes and the minimum qualifying marks is 60%.