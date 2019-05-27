There have always been several debates about the workplace and how to increase the productivity of the workers. Experts have discussed remuneration, motivation, automation, concentration strategies, and the likes. But in this article, we want to focus on the office design and how it can generate maximum productivity.

In recent times, research has been shifted to other issues that may have been overlooked, and office design is one of them. Research suggests that office design may have a huge impact on how much productivity a workforce is able to produce.

In the next section, we will discuss give tips on how to design your office for maximum productivity.

1. Design a variety of spaces for different types of work

There used to be a time when open office spaces where the “thing” and everyone thought that it would have an impact on productivity. Well, it turns out that it isn’t so effective, in fact, it has proven to contribute to a lack of productivity in one way or another. Open offices have encouraged absenteeism, higher stress levels, and higher rates of fatigue. In order to fix this problem, companies are shifting towards variety and not just one open space.

Understanding the type of work your employees do can help you create spaces that are best suited for their work. Design spaces that are best suited to the activities of your employees. You can consider creating spaces that allow employees to customise to their preference, collaboration, social spaces, and thinking of rooms.

2. Upgrade Lighting

Too much lighting can be as bad as too little in the workspace. You want your employees to have enough light to carry out their daily tasks without being overwhelmed by the lighting.

Poor lighting is responsible for half the headaches, stress and fatigue, and a host of other problems that employees experience at the workplace. One easy method of boosting g productivity at your workspace is to upgrade the lighting in your office. You should consider a mix of natural and artificial lighting.

3. Control The Noise

There are different kinds of noise that characterize a typical office space. Some of these noises can be very audible and irritating, while others not as audible and the employees may have gotten used to them subconsciously. However, the bad outweighs the hood when it comes to noise in the office.

Workers need a quiet space where they can concentrate and get work done. Open offices are prone to noise.

Invest in a sound masking system that helps to get eliminate unwanted noise. If a sound masking system is expensive, you can invest in noise cancelling headphones.

4. Higher ceilings are better

If you are building a new office, ensure that the ceilings are high. Research has found that workers prefer ceilings that are at least 10 feet high. Another research also found that higher ceilings allow employees to think more freely. If your employees are able to think freely then there will be an increase in productivity.

5. Add Some Colour

Companies are moving towards colourful office spaces, and that has a lot to do with how colours can influence a person’s mood. But it all depends on the kind of work that gets done in the office.

A creatively inclined company is more likely to have a more colourful office space than an engineering company, but that is changing these days. It is best not to overdo it, just keep it clean and simple. You can have different colours for different spaces.

The best way to go about this is to get the thoughts of your employees on this. Another thing to keep in mind is that the colour of the office should work with the furniture. You can invest in colourful furniture to spice things up a little and to make the atmosphere more interesting.

If you are thinking of shopping for new furniture, you should check furniture123.co.uk