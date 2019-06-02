During the first few months of your startup, it may seem like everything’s going well even if you’re the only person running the show. But as your business grows, there comes a time when you simply cannot do everything. This proves to be a scary time for any entrepreneur who’s just starting out. Should you hire a freelancer? Outsource to third-party providers? Or just muster up all your strength and try to do everything on your own?

If you’re committed to growing your business, then you should know when it’s time to take a leap. Hiring help doesn’t mean you’re giving up complete control over your business. It’s just the necessary step to take your company to new heights.

The following are four signs that it’s time to consider outsourcing.

1. You’re stuck in administrative tasks

Even mundane tasks might have been fun when you were just starting out. But as you get more things on your plate, these same tasks start to appear like a massive burden on your shoulders.

It’s essential to determine which tasks take up most of your time and energy and then decide whether they can be entrusted to someone else. For instance, you can try data entry outsourcing to free up a lot of time. As you know, data entry is critical for any business, but its time-intensive nature means it may be eating up time you could spend elsewhere.

2. You dread working on your business

There are days when you just don’t want to work on your business. Even the most successful CEOs go through these days, so don’t be too hard on yourself. This is a sign of burnout, and you need to get back to your groove if you really want your business to thrive.

In most cases, burnout is a result of being overwhelmed. If there are too many things to do, accept the fact that you can’t accomplish all of them on your own and hire some help.

3. Your sales are plateauing

You can’t grow your business if you’re not seeing any growth in sales. Sure, you might still be raking in profits, but if your sales have plateaued, then you may want to start outsourcing. Juggling too many things in your hands could mean neglecting your sales process.

It’s vital that you make constant improvements to how you generate sales, but this proves impossible if you have to handle a bunch of mundane jobs. Outsourcing holds the key to making full use of your creativity, opening new doors to creative ideas that lead to business growth.

4. You turn down orders

You’d never want to turn down order or any opportunity for growth. And if you catch yourself doing this, it’s a clear sign that you need help. Failing to keep up on production doesn’t paint a good picture in the eyes of your clients.

Never say no to order again by outsourcing some of your business processes. Get back to your roots and let experienced providers take care of other areas of your business. This helps you refocus on what you’re best at.