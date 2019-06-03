There are many different types of lawsuits, as well as reasons you may be considering filing one. Taking legal action can be a terrifying situation, especially if you have never approached this course of action before and your company has never had to deal with legal trouble.

There’s a lot to consider before going through with the paperwork and legal representation: you have to know if pursuing a lawsuit is really worth it. Otherwise, you put your business at risk.

If you are unsure of where to start with your legal options, read this guide of 6 things to consider before you should pursue any type of lawsuits.

1. Why Are You Taking Legal Action?

There can be a wide variety of reasons why you feel the need to take legal action. Consider the severity of your reasons. The motivation behind your lawsuit will inform what kind of lawyer you are looking to represent you. These include:

Personal injury law

Civil litigation law

Employment law

Family law

And many more

Match yourself up with the lawyer that not only specializes in the area of law you need representation for, but also has experiencing dealing with a similar case. Get to know your local options- don’t just choose the first attorney you find on Google. Not every firm represents small businesses.

2. Who Are You Taking Legal Action Against?

Taking a stand against individuals is typically a straightforward process once you begin legal action. Large corporations can seem like a more daunting task, which may discourage you against finding a lawyer. If you are looking for justice against a large corporation, check out current open class action lawsuits that you may be able to join.

A great example of a current large class action lawsuit is the Roundup weed killer lawsuit. Individuals who believe they have fallen victim to cancer as a result of exposure to the herbicides in Roundup are seeking compensation for the serious side effects of herbicides. Class action lawsuits help multiple individuals band together to present a stronger case for a stronger likelihood of winning.

3. Winning Chance

Do you have enough evidence to win your case? In some cases, even if you certainly have just cause to bring about a lawsuit, it is difficult to bring a case to fruition due to lack of evidence. It can make or break your case to have documentation of evidence, as well as other individuals who are willing to testify in defense of your case.

4. Cost of a Lawsuit

Some lawsuits can become long, costly processes. If you are looking into bringing a lawsuit to court, you should do a cost/benefit analysis before taking legal action. You do not want a lawsuit to end up costing you more money than you can make. Remember that justice does come at a price. You could be putting your company at risk.

5. Length of the Suit

More complicated lawsuits can take time to settle or bring to court. How long are you willing to spend in the course of legal action? Do not let this discourage you from seeking legal aid, but be sure to ask your lawyer how long they anticipate reaching a settlement will take.

The longer the length of a court case, the more of your time and money will be at risk. Do you have the time to pursue this legal action? Lawsuits can take time away from:

Time able to work and gain money

Time spent with family and friends

Time for hobbies and other activities

6. Personal Privacy

Most court proceedings and settlements are on record for the public to view. Consider if you are comfortable with the intimate details of your case being released to the public. If you have information that could damage your personal character or your business, you will want to weigh the potential risks.

Alternatively, your lawsuit becoming a part of the public record may help the public. You could potentially help others avoid having to take the costly route of litigation, and shed light on important matters that the public should have knowledge of. Weigh out your benefits and risks in this situation to determine if your lawsuit is worth jeopardizing your personal privacy.