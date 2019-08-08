There’s a reason some companies can take an age to throw themselves into a recruitment drive – it’s an expensive business.

Even if you happen to pay salaries that border on the low side, when you start to add up all of the other fees which consume this process the costs can quickly spiral out of control.

It means that making the right hires is absolutely critical. Get it wrong, and you don’t only waste money, but you can also waste valuable time as you bid to replace the person in question.

This is the reason we have put together today’s post. Let’s now take a look at some lesser-known guidance that can help your plight when it comes to recruitment.

Write better job descriptions

Companies can take an age to take the plunge and hire someone, but when it comes to writing the actual job description things suddenly get rushed.

When one considers that this can be the focal point of the whole recruitment process, it’s somewhat surprising. After all, if you don’t write suitable job descriptions, you’re not going to get the right blend of candidates applying for the role.

Ultimately, try and spend as long as possible perfecting this, as it really will be an efficient investment of your time.

Make sure each interview question has a purpose

One mistake that a lot of rookie interviewers make is asking the wrong questions. Fortunately, there is a whole host of help out there nowadays, but let’s not forget that not all jobs are going to require the same bank of questions.

This is where you need to decide what you want to get out of the interview process. Does the question you are asking serve a purpose? Is it going to give you any new information about a candidate? Make sure you ask yourself this before you put together your interview questions.

Don’t forget the offboarding process

It’s at this point that you are probably going to be surprised we haven’t spoken about onboarding. After all, this is one of the go-to subjects for a lot of HR professionals.

In a bid to make you think outside the box, we’re going to touch on the process when an employee leaves your company. This is sometimes forgotten about by companies, but it’s crucial if you want to keep attracting the best staff. Most industries are small, and if someone has left your company under a bit of a cloud, that negative offboarding experience might be enough to persuade someone else not to join you.

Retention is also crucial

Finally, so far today’s piece has focussed largely on how you can recruit better people. However, when you do find a good hire, it is crucial to put steps in place that can mean that these good people stay at your company.

The package you put on offer obviously comes into play here, but there is more to it than that. For example, some studies have found that empowering your employees by giving them responsibility can work well, while there are smaller factors at play that help like arranging London events by Team Tactics on a semi-regular basis. Regardless, don’t forget this idea – as it can genuinely help you attract and retain the right people.