When a consumer gets on the internet to locate a product or service, they will find numerous businesses to choose from. How do they go about choosing which company to work with or which will get their money? The website of each business plays a role in whether a consumer chooses to learn more about the company or go elsewhere.

So, how can a company ensure its website functions to help the small business grow? The following are some ways to achieve this goal.

Contact Information

Consumers want to know who they are doing business with and how to reach a company when a problem arises. For this reason, every business needs to have an About Us page that makes the organization more personal. This page may tell the story of how the company came about, why the owners felt their organization was needed in the industry, or provide background information on what is offered and why. This helps the consumer connect with the organization and feel more confident about spending money.

Furthermore, men and women want to know someone will be available if a problem arises. To ensure this is the case, companies need to make it easy to contact them. By sharing this information in multiple locations on a site, consumers know they have help when they need it most, which is sure to be appreciated. As Appiloque, an ROI-driven digital marketing agency points out, when this contact information matches that found in online directories, search engines take note and rank a site higher. For this reason, all contact information for a company found on the internet needs to match exactly.

Customer Experience

Businesses need to view their website from the eyes of the consumer to ensure it meets the visitor’s needs in every way. This includes the language and jargon used on the site, the navigation, and the images. All need to come together to make it easy for consumers to find the information, product, or service they are searching for.

The goal is to help the visitor find a solution to a problem they are experiencing. If the website is not doing this, it isn’t producing at an optimal level. Turn to members of the target audience who aren’t familiar with the site and ask them to use it and provide feedback. This is a great way to see if the customer experience is lacking in any way.

Make It Mobile

People are constantly on the move and want access to information via the internet when it is convenient for them. Make certain they can easily visit the site and find what they are after by optimizing the site for mobile devices. Furthermore, search engines take note of sites that are optimized and rank them higher. This also allows the business to attract more interest, generate more leads, and increase sales.

Less information can be presented on a mobile site, however, as the consumer likely isn’t as concerned about the background of the company when browsing while on the move or things of that nature.

Takeaway

Many businesses currently lack a website, which is hurting their company. However, having a website isn’t enough. Consumers need to be able to find this site, locate what they are after when they do reach it, and do so with ease. For this reason, search engine optimization, fresh content, mobile responsiveness and more all need to come together to create an amazing site. When this happens, most businesses find they see an increase in leads and sales and more interest in what they have to offer across their target audience. This is priceless.