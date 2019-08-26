Business efficiency is essential. When a business is operating at a peak efficiency level, there are tremendous benefits, including improved profitability. It’s easier to look at larger strategies and objectives as well as business growth when efficiency exists.

There’s less time spent on downtime or resolving problems with a maximum level of efficiency also.

The following are some of the ways you can improve business efficiency in your organization.

1. Rely on AI

There are so many different ways to integrate artificial intelligence and automation into a business at this point. For example, there is automated AI-based project management and accounting software.

There are even options with voice-activated features so that you can ask questions and have human-like conversations and then receive actionable insights. When you use AI in business, it not only alleviates the need to do many time-consuming and administrative-centric tasks, but it also helps you make insight and data-driven decisions.

You can reduce how much time you spend assessing data and other information and focus on implementing insight-based decisions.

Along with project management and account, customer relationship management is an excellent place to integrate automation if you haven’t already done so.

A good CRM solution will let you manage everything seamlessly, and you can personalize your re-engagement campaigns to develop customer loyalty, so you’re making more money but spending less time and financial resources doing so.

2. Identify Inefficiency

Sometimes in a business, things are done a certain way for so long that it becomes challenging to realize there’s a high level of inefficiency. A good starting point in many businesses is taking a hard and honest look at inefficiency as it exists in your present model.

Inefficiency can occur when there’s too much bureaucracy or micromanagement. It can also occur when there are obstacles to communication, or when there’s redundancy in processes.

Another way inefficiency can occur is by trying to implement too much technology at once.

Rather than focusing on finding one robust technology solution, sometimes businesses will try to piece together a multitude of different software and technology only to realize it ends up slowing them down.

3. If You Can’t Automate, Outsource

Once you’ve found ways to automate and use AI in your business, think about other places you might be able to outsource as a means of reducing inefficiency.

Everyone in your business, including you, should focus your time and energy on the areas you’re best at.

If there are things you can’t or won’t do, outsource them. Even if it requires an initial investment to hire someone to outsource certain tasks to, you’re freeing yourself up for more strategic, and bigger thinking. You’re also doing the same for your employees.

In line with outsourcing is also delegation. If you’re a small business and you feel compelled to do everything yourself, stop. It’s not efficient to do things this way, and it’s not a good strategy for sustainable long-term growth.

4. Change Your Work Style and Your Employees Will Follow

Reducing inefficiency isn’t just about eliminating tasks or automating them. It’s about shifting how you work on the tasks that you keep on your to-do list.

One approach that works well for a lot of business leaders is called batching. You can improve your productivity when you focus on completing a single task, or group together tasks that are similar to one another and doing them all at once rather than jumping around.

You might, as an example, put batching into place by grouping your most challenging work in the morning hours. Then, if you tend to lose focus in the afternoon, save your simpler and less challenging tasks for then.

If you start adopting this efficient approach, your employees are more likely to follow your lead.

Don’t Be Afraid of Change

Too often, businesses have these routines and ways of doing things and no one is willing to change them or even evaluate them for efficiency because they’re afraid of change.

Complacency can be the enemy of efficiency. Create a culture and work environment that rewards innovation and embraces change. Culture starts at the top, so it’s up to you to show your employees by example.

Your goal should be not only a culture not afraid of change but also a workplace build on a foundation of agility. If you face challenges or headwinds, you’ll be more prepared to efficiently take them on and adapt, rather than being sidelined.

Efficiency is incredibly valuable as is a business that can take on shifts with ease, so keep these objectives in mind.