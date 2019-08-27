If you’ve been looking for the right software for your needs that includes features such as UHD video compression and conversion, YouTube video downloading, and video editing, then the WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is likely your best bet. This powerful video software offers simply astounding features and is ready to get to work when you are.

The best part? You can enter for a chance to win your very own copy of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe through daily giveaways! Details at the end of this article – in the mean time, read on…

What is WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, Exactly?

Simply telling you that WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is the best video software isn’t enough. You need to know exactly what it can do to know if it can work for you. If you’ve been looking for a way to modify and make better use of existing videos on your hard drive that are in formats such as SD, HD, and 4K, then WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe could help. It uses Intel QSV and NVIDIA CUDA/NVENC coupled with Level 3 hardware acceleration tech, meaning that you can process videos 16x over.

If you’ve got Blu-Ray, WebM, Google TV, MP4, MPEG, camcorder/drone, 1080p, 4K UHD, HVEC, or virtually any other format, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can handle it for you. There are more than 400 built-in profiles designed to seamlessly convert SD, HD, and UHD footage so that it can be played on devices including Apple, Android, Chromecast, Microsoft, Sony, and more.

If you want to convert, download, compress, cut, and edit 4k videos with high quality, then look no further…

WinX HD Video Converter Features: The Advantages You Don’t Want to Pass Up

There are so many features that come along with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. Suffice it to say that this platform can do it all when it comes to editing and converting your videos, but we’ll go further and tell you a bit about what WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can really do for you.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can convert any 4K video, including MKV, HVEC, H.265, and M2TS, to MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, and more than 200 other formats that are available to choose from. If you want to convert 4K or 1080p video to iPhone XS/X, iPad, Samsung, Huawei, Xbox, Sony, and more, then WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can help. The platform also makes it extremely easy to compress larger size 4K video into 1080p/720p videos for easier storage.

It lets you process and reduce 4k video size up to 90% size off, at the fastest speed and with the best possible quality (up to 98% quality reserved) thanks to leading edge level 3 GPU acceleration, advanced compression kernel and High Quality Engine.

This 4K video compression software also allows users to seamlessly edit, trim, crop, split, and merge videos; add subtitles; adjust parameters; and much more. Plus, if you need to download many videos, you can use WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to batch download 4k video from more than 1000 online video sharing sites.

This is an extremely robust video software that’s surprisingly easy to use, as well.

Compressing and Converting 4K Videos is Easy with WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe might be the easiest platform to use for compressing and converting 4K videos. All you have to do is download WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. Once you’ve done this, locate the files you want to convert by clicking ‘+ Video’ and choosing your files. You can even convert multiple files!

Next, choose the MP4 output from the Output Profile panel. Change the destination folder to save the converted video to a particular folder. Click ‘Run’, and you are all set!

In Conclusion

If you’ve been looking for a video software that packs a lot of power with its punch, then WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a great choice for you. You can get started by simply downloading the platform and getting started. Thanks to the onboard level 3 hardware acceleration, you can enjoy speeds that are 47 time faster…with little CPU usage! Temperature control was once a factor, but not any more. There are nearly 400 built-in video audio codecs and 400+ profiles for Apple and Android devices. You can even make and convert photo slideshows. This is a true solution for anyone working with video.

If you’re interested in WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, then you might like to know that you can get a FREE version by entering a daily giveaway. This fully licensed copy gives you total access to all the video resizing, 4k video compression, and more at no cost, so hop on over today and enter for a chance to win!

Giveaways & Free Access

As promised earlier in this article, you can get WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe License for free (normal price: $59.95) – here’s how to claim your free copy. To get Mac version free license code, click here.