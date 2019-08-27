Art helps with mental health. That’s why entrepreneurs are starting to embrace art as a way to cope with the mounting pressure and stress they’re exposed to on daily basis. For this reason alone, art remains a lucrative business idea.

So, if you’re thinking of starting a business in this niche, you should be starting to explore the types of art products that you should sell. In this article, there are some projects to explore, hinting you on what to sell and provide. Read on.

Art = Escapism

In this world of glaring screens, ticking clocks and high-pressure routine, one barely gets enough time to engage with themselves as wholly individual. The mind remains chained down with the stress and anxiety of getting ahead in the rat race that modern life has become, and the individual becomes intellectually stunned as there is no mental relaxation from the continuous exertion.

However, it is highly necessary for one to take a break from the highly robotic routine that the modern world has cultivated for the human beings. It is important because taking a short break from the mundane routine allows for a breath of relief and intellectual stimulation, not to mention that a break acts as a beneficiary for mental and physical health. One of the best ways to relax your nerves is by engaging in some sort of crafts form, which is not only a wonderful hobby but also a mental and physical stimulant for the tired and stressed minds.

On-demand Art Projects

Here we have five different crafts projects that cater to the different interests of people of all ages and are an amazing source of relaxation and fun:

1. Bracelet Making

Bracelets are a must-have for people regardless of age, gender or interests. Everyone loves wearing a piece of bling on their wrist that reflects their personalities. Whether it is chunky, beaded layers of bracelets covering the forearms or a thick braided leather piece that reflects the sober yet bold souls, a bracelet always makes for a great accessory and an amazing gift. It becomes even better if a bracelet of your choice is handmade with love, care and concision. This is the reason why the art of bracelet making has never gone out of style.

Bracelet making kits are available worldwide in a vast majority of options to choose from, including kits for young girls who find a hobby in making lettered bracelets, to kits for adults which allow for intricate processes and designs involved in making a beautiful bracelet.

2. Candle Making

Candles have always been a fan-favorite for crafts fanatics, beginners and people having a penchant for DIY projects. They are super easy to make, require minimal effort to take care of, make for great gifts and are a simple accessory that brightens up a room or a workspace in an instant.

Scented candles are becoming more and more common because of their beautiful fragrances and the ability to add to the gentle, warm ambiance of a room. However, scented candles are very expensive. It can take a toll on the budget if you are obsessed with accented candles. So, what better way than to make your very own scented candle? Not only the process of candle making is meditative, but it is also super fun, engaging and in the end, you get to turn your love for candles into a crafts project that caters to your interests and needs.

3. Diamond Painting

Diamond Painting is a new crafts trend that has become massively popular since its conception in 2015. As an amalgamated form of cross stitch and paint-by-numbers, diamond painting is a crafts project that uses tiny, sparkling 5D surfaced “diamonds” (or drills) that are placed on a coded canvas to complete an image that gives off a mosaic effect.

The process of diamond painting is highly immersive and interesting, as it requires concentration and precision when one has to pick up the diamonds one by one and place them on the adhesive canvas. Not only the process is fun, and the end product is a stunning piece of art, but diamond painting also provides a meditative release that helps you to relax and let go of your worries for a while.

An easy way to access diamond painting kits is through the online store, which hosts a variety of kit collection that ranges from diamond painting kits of famous artists, flowers and animals to abstracts and holiday-themed kits. It also has tutorials, tips and tricks and diamond painting tools for a fuller and wholistic experience of diamond painting.

4. Quilling

Quilling or paper filigree is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. The paper is rolled and twisted to create shapes which make up different designs that can be used to decorate greetings cards, pictures, boxes, and to make models, jewelry etc. quilling is comparatively easy and cheaper to do because it requires only paper. It is a great method to recycle the old magazines and newspapers, and turn them into a beautiful art.

Quilling starts with rolling a strip of paper tightly into a coil and then pinching the coil into shapes that can be glued together. There are advanced techniques and different sized paper to create different art projects. For a beginner, it is recommended that the person takes a step-by-step tutorial that can help ease them into the art of quilling.

5. Paint By Numbers

Paint by number or painting by numbers are kits that have a lined board on which the light blue or gray lines indicate areas to paint, and each area has a number and a corresponding numbered paint to use. It has the same basic process that diamond painting employs in order to complete the canvas, however,

Paint By Numbers is for people who are more invested in experimenting with paints and acrylics. These kits are a must-have for all the aspiring artists out there who are trying to find an inspirational kick to get them started on their journey as a painter. To get a full experience of enjoying paint by numbers, it is recommended for beginner painters to search for tutorials that take into account the intricate details of the crafts project.

Conclusion

Now that you have five different activities that not only provide you fun but also act as stimulating and meditative art forms, it is high time that you turn those ideas into reality. Start analyzing the market for each, and exploring potential partners for the tools and supplies.

Art as a therapy, as well as hobby shows growing importance in the society. Now is the time to capitalize on the trends.