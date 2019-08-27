If you’re looking for a solid DVD to digital service, then you might have come across WinX DVD Ripper Platinum in your search. There are a number of DVD to digital services available today, but WinX DVD Ripper Platinum does offer some really unique advantages.

With WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, you can easily copy and transcode DVDs, disc images, and also do simple file copies from a DVD. The platform supports numerous formats, making it extremely versatile for users. It can also remove DVD copy protection. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is highly regarded as the most solid such platform out there.

Using it is extremely easy, which also helps make it a fan favorite. It can rip DVD to MP4, WMV, MPEG, MOV, FLV, iPhone, iPod, Apple TV, PSP, and many other formats. Ripping a DVD is a fast and short process that begins with loading a movie, selecting the output format, choosing the output folder, and converting the file. It really is just that simple.

If you want to convert a DVD to MP4, simply insert your DVD launch WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, click ‘DVD Disc’, and confirm your choice. Then, make sure MP4 is selected in your general profile. Click ‘Browse’ to choose your output folder, and then click ‘Run’ to start the process. Within moments, your DVD will be seamlessly transformed into MP4 format.

What to Know When Starting with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

If you have Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, Vista, XP, 2003, or a 32/64 bit version of Windows 2000, then your system can run WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. If you just need a DVD to MP4 service or even a DVD to hard drive solution, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can highly be a benefit. It’s extremely user friendly, which means that if you have little to no experience with any ripper, you’ve got nothing to worry about.

It’s developer is now offering the 7-day free trial which enables you to enjoy the full features of this DVD ripper. Enter this DVD to digital page to grad the free license code.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum VS Disc to Digital Service

If you’re comparing WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to other digital services, you’ll find some unique differences. First, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum allows users to convert all of their new, old, region-locked, and even homemade DVDs to video. If it’s on a disc, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can handle it.

Next, it’s important to note that WinX DVD Ripper Platinum offers features allowing users to change DVD language, subtitles, extract audio, and even snapshot from their DVDs. Plus, it just makes it so easy to convert DVD to videos for storage in your hard drive, on a USB, on your mobile device, in the cloud, and even for upload for YouTube editing.

When it comes to pricing, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum definitely stands out from the crowd. As opposed to subscription or annual pricing, customers can get this platform for a single, one-time purchase that ensures lifetime use. If you want to be able to convert DVDs infinitely, then WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is for you.

On the spec side, enjoy GPU acceleration support and 32x real time faster conversion speeds. Want to rip a two hour long DVD to video flawlessly in 5 minutes? It can be done. You can convert to any format for any device, making this a standout. Plus, the onboard editor lets you seamlessly edit, cut, and trim DVD videos.

How WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Beats the Competition

What really makes WinX DVD Ripper Platinum better? Other services don’t let you do a long list of things. For instance, many other services won’t let you digitize homemade DVDs or DVDs not in their library, including older DVDs. Many aren’t available outside of the U.S., and some won’t even let you save to your hard drive. Others won’t let you change subtitles or language.

At the end of the day, other services are often expensive and too much of an investment for the media collector.

Conclusion

If you love media, then WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is likely the best solution for you. Plus, you can get a 7 day trial of the complete version to see if you like. Plus, you can get a limited time discount on a lifetime license, offering you the most bang for your buck.

If you have been looking for a solution for your DVD to digital needs, then we can’t recommend WinX DVD Ripper Platinum enough. This user-friendly program is easy to use for anyone and is a great way to get the most out of ripping. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum offers a seamless service that truly holds nothing back.