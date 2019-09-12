The office is where employees spend most of the time. But, if they are not happy with the workplace, it will show in their productivity. This hampers not only their performance but also your promise to meet client deadlines.

Employees should feel motivated when they come to work. And, it doesn’t cost a fortune to give them that motivation only if you can tweak a few things here and there. Want to know what can make things work?

Here are five proven techniques that can increase employee productivity at the office:

1. Use time tracking tools

Rewards encourage everyone to work harder. You don’t have to buy the latest mobile phone to keep them happy. Just appreciate their work in front of everyone and hand them a small gift. That’s enough to keep them motivated for the next week.

But before that, you need to give them time tracking tools or productivity tracking apps so that they can measure their work left for the week. The quicker they complete, the more chances they have to get recognized in front of everyone. You can also keep track of the employees to compare the productivity of top performers.

2. Keep the workplace clean and tidy

While it is also the responsibility of employees to keep their workplace clean and clear, you should take the first initiative. Hire professionals to clean the lobby, desks, ceilings, walls, pantry, washrooms, etc. and ask everyone to keep them spot-free. Companies like Intrepid Cleaning provide thorough office cleaning services using the latest machines that vacuum even minute dust particles away.

3. Schedule a fixed recess

Employees often skip lunch because they need to finish urgent work. Make it a rule that no matter how urgent the work is, everyone should have lunch at a fixed time. And, not just lunch hours, employees should also have recessed every 90 minutes.

Productivity at the workplace doesn’t mean the employee needs to be at his/her desk for eight hours straight. He/she needs to relax their mind so that they can focus on the work again.

4. Don’t ask employees to multitask

Segregating work is another essential job of a manager. Don’t overburden your employees with different projects and expect them to multitask. Many employees will get confused and as a result, deliver low-quality work at the end of the day.

Give them the time and space to complete a project before handing another one. Multitasking is not for everyone; so, don’t force your employees to do what they are not good at.

5. Check on employees now and then

Maintaining a bossy relationship with employees will create a distance. That’s not the ideal sign to improve workplace productivity. You should check on employees and learn what’s going on in their personal life like how their kids are doing at school, if their parents are doing well, what the employees are doing in the weekend, and so on.

There is life beyond work, and you should talk about that stuff to ensure a friendly workplace.

Conclusion

It is not a massive task to improve productivity at work. You need to understand things from the point of view of an employee to make things better.