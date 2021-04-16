Online stores are the new places to stop by and get something that a person really needs. Sometimes, potential customers stay far away from you and would want to have access to your products. The distance factor may discourage them from visiting your store or having access to your product. But with an online store, you can always deliver products to them. That’s why online stores are easier to access when a buyer wants to get a product.

Starting an online store isn’t as easy as you think. There are many processes that you’ll have to pass through before you can attract customers.

Here are 10 tips to start an online store:

1. Check the competition

It’s advisable to check the competition and see how their business operates. That way, you can have an idea of how to approach your business. Investigate how the business started, the tools used, and all the important information that you might need to start your online store.

2. Online parcel insurance

When using a shipping service to deliver packages to your customers, you’d assume that the package is in great condition. However, since dispatch services have numerous packages to deliver, there might be loss of a package or even damage. That way, you might lose the cost of shipping and the cost of the item.

What would you do in this situation? You’d have to refund your customer or better still, deliver a similar item from your store.

You’ve lost a lot of money that way, but with parcel insurance, you won’t have to worry about that. You can find great parcel insurance on secursus.com, you can receive full coverage of any loss or damage. Online parcel insurance covers all your losses during the delivery time. All you need to do is register for an insurance package that will suit your online business. The carriers on Secursus include DHL, FedEx, UPS, and Royal Mail.

3. Capital

Where are you getting your products from? If it’s a wholesaler, you should ensure that the supply is consistent so that you won’t give customers excuses. It’s proper to have a total plan for where products would be coming from. If you’re the manufacturer, ensure that you have enough to sell at a given period of time.

4. Create a great website

Starting from your web design, you have to create an attractive website that customers will be prompted to order on. Ensure that the interface is convenient for them to look through. Also, professional web designers will help with the website design. An easy interface allows customers to stay on your website and revisit at other times.

5. Advertise your business on social media

Social media is at the heart of many activities of people these days. It’s also at the centre of online marketing. Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok are great platforms for advertising your online store.

You can upload photos of your services or products, and you can upload videos as well. TikTok is a great platform for creating engaging videos that users would love. It has become one of the most used social media platforms since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, it’s a great place to advertise your business.

6. Marketable copy

Ensure that the copy on your website and social media platforms is also marketable. Get professionals to work on your website for you. There are professional digital marketers such as copywriters who would help with your “About Us” and “Services” pages. Social media managers are also good professionals that would market your online store on social media.

7. Use SEO-friendly tools

Search engines would find your website and allow potential customers to have access to your website. As soon as a potential customer fills in the name of a product, your website will be shown on the first page of the search engine. This is only possible because of a perfectly optimized website.

8. Register for convenient payment options

It’s a good idea to consider the most common payment methods for customers. That’s because an inconvenient payment method can discourage potential customers from patronizing your online store. Ensure that the payment methods are also fast and reliable. You don’t want customers to give your business negative reviews because of unreliable payment methods.

9. Activate mobile compatibility

Most internet users are on their mobile devices, and they carry these devices with them wherever they go. It’s possible that a customer may want to place an order while in a queue. Also, an office worker might want to place a quick order before going into the conference room.

Only a mobile device can make this possible, and as long as you activate the mobile compatibility, your business will flourish.

10. Create customer loyalty packages

When your buyers see promotions and discounts, they’ll be encouraged to buy from you more often. Also, they’ll refer other people to your online store.

Allowing customers to know about your online store is extremely important. This awareness could be in form of referral, search engine, or social media search. So, start working on your online store with these processes.