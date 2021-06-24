They say you never get a second chance at a first impression.

And in business, a first chance should be all you need. After all, you know you’re the best at what you do. But how do you prove that to your customers?

Every step of a consumer’s purchase journey with you should be seamless, from the moment they find out about your business, to those initial inquiries and finally, the closing of a sale. They should be met with second-to-none customer service, a can-do attitude and friendly yet professional attitude every step of the way.

But if those all-important factors aren’t reflected in that first interaction, your customers are less likely to follow through in making a purchase. It really is as simple as that.

With that in mind, these are just three ways you can make a great first impression with your new customers.

1. Online

In the golden age of ecommerce, the importance of a strong online presence cannot be overstated.

That includes a sleek, well-designed and easy to use website that reflects your branding and your business ethos.

There are many potential pitfalls you should be aware of when designing your site – factors like slow loading, broken links and designs that appear too cluttered can instantly put a customer off. Furthermore, your content should be breezy, confident and informative, without coming across as ostentatious or pleading – instead of telling your customer why your company is fantastic, show them!

2. In-store

Every inch of your in-store experience should reflect your company’s values, expertise and commitment to customer service.

This requires the right combination of professionalism and character in every inch of your physical premises, from the décor to the furnishings.

For instance, if your business is all about the fun factor, bright colours and vivid designs will go down a treat. Alternatively, If you offer customers a high-end service, neutral yet classic colours and themes coupled with luxurious furnishings from the likes of SM London will show them what you’re all about

3. in-person

The digital world is a useful tool, but at the end of the day, nothing can replace the art of conversation – particularly after the last year or so, when face-to-face interactions have been in short supply.

And as each customer has their own unique set of needs and expectations, how you interact with them is crucial.

Whilst the way you interact with your customers in-store is vital, remember that everyone you meet is a potential future client – in other words, every interaction is a networking opportunity. Whilst this doesn’t mean you should bombard everyone you meet with a pitch about your business when they didn’t ask, it can’t hurt to put your best foot forward. And if your company happens to come up in conversation? So much the better! With a great first impression, they’ll be sure to remember you later if they ever need your services.

These are just three ways to make a positive first impression with customers that lasts, laying the groundwork for long-term loyalty.