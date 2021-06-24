Your brand identity is more than your logo and your website. The way others see your company gets to the core of who you are and why you pour your heart and soul into growing your business. An excellent website is only one small part of the branding equation. You have to develop all the other areas in conjunction with a great site.

The most recent Edelman Trust Barometer report surveyed 33,000 people to see where consumer trust is around the world. The pandemic seems to have impacted people’s trust in governments and the media. The only institution where trust increased in the past year was business to 56%, which is a 2% increase.

Knowing who you are and what you stand for creates a consistent image conducive to trustworthiness. But if your website presence isn’t enough, how else should you brand your company’s identity?

Here are some areas to consider and how to tap into other’s perceptions of your business.

1. Remember Social Media

Just putting up a great website isn’t enough. You also must send traffic to the site. One of the most effective ways to tap into your target audience is via social media platforms. You can target posts and ads to a very select group matching your buyer personas.

Make sure you use the same colors, fonts, images and tone of voice for your social media pages as you do on your website and in other marketing materials. Consistency is key to building an identifiable brand.

2. Brand Shipping Boxes

If you ship anything, your shipping boxes should contain your logo and brand message. You have an opportunity to make a final impression on buyers before they open their order. You can also get your brand image in front of the mail carriers and anyone who comes across your box in the process.

Most consumers care about the environment, so you can choose 100% recyclable materials and reduce your carbon logistics footprint. Seek out a supplier who can transfer your message and offer materials to keep your brand image squeaky clean.

3. Add Vinyl Vehicle Wraps

Vehicle wraps are a great way to get your brand message out in the local community. If you run a service business where techs go out in the field, the addition of logos on fleet vehicles helps drive word-of-mouth advertising. A neighbor sees your truck at a house in the area and asks about your services, for example.

Think of vehicle wraps as a moving billboard, reaching thousands in your local community without any additional effort. The cost of vinyl is fairly inexpensive, but the payoff is ongoing.

4. Get on Video Channels

According to Social Media Week, viewers retain about 95% of a marketing message when they view it in video form. In a marketing world where consumers receive thousands of impressions every day, anything you can do to stand out from the crowd drives more leads your way.

Videos give you an opportunity to highlight your expertise, share inside tips and attract new customers. You should find a niche area not currently covered by other companies. What is your unique value proposition as a brand and how can you showcase it in videos?

YouTube often reports over 80% of people online use their site. If you want to reach your target audience, you can be almost certain they’re already on the platform.

5. Create Podcasts

Podcasts grow in popularity each year. You’ll have a bit less competition than with the videos and can share more specialized information in podcasts. Go ahead and create branded content to share with your customers.

Upload your podcasts to popular platforms such as Google Play and Apple to reach the most listeners. Don’t forget smaller providers, too, where your podcast may get a bit more attention. Make sure people know who you are as a brand but don’t get too spammy with your promotional side of the podcast.

6. Identify Your Storefront

One way to create a solid brand identity is by the way your store looks. People begin forming an impression from the minute they glance at the outside of your store. If you want to give off a warm and welcoming vibe, are you using the right colors and a font with an open personality?

One example of a store setting the tone would be Bath & Body Works. When you approach the store, you’re greeted with an open, airy and well-lit display. Beachy scents and well-lit displays draw the user in. They know they store is casual and fun.

On the other hand, if you enter your local financial advisor’s office, you’ll likely find darker colors, a simple logo and a serious feel. You probably wouldn’t trust an FA with your money if they gave up a fun, beachy vibe.

You have to decide what tone works best for your audience and identifies who you are at the core of your brand. Once you know, use the same voice on your website, in your store and in any marketing materials you release.

A Starting Point

You might wonder if you should use your website as the basis of your other branding efforts or if your site should match something else. Your first step should be creating a style guide and following it no matter where your brand appears.

Using a consistent look and voice helps identify you over time. People will come to expect certain elements from your brand and seek them no matter where they encounter you.