Your main priority in a retail store is making money. But if an accident occurs and injures a customer, you’ll make no money that day. This is why you need to prioritise a safety plan in your day to day business operation.

The following are the five ways on how to avoid accidents in your retail store.

1. Be mindful of electrical hazards

Electrical accidents are one of the leading causes of injuries in retail stores. Avoiding electrical hazards together with good workplace practices ensure that your customers will be safe at all times in your store, as well as your staff and merchandise.

Injuries can happen without everybody realising it; therefore, be careful to inspect your workplace frequently.

2. Keep manual handling and lifting to a minimum

We are all aware that there are risks of back, shoulder and other injuries with manual handling and lifting. Reducing the amount of lifting and carrying that you need to do is a critical part of reducing your risk of injury.

Wherever possible, use alternatives to manual handling: use racking systems, stacker trolleys and lifts instead.

3. Get public liability insurance

If you’re running a retail store business, protecting your customers is critical. One of the most important things you can do for yourself and your business is to get a public liability insurance policy.

This will safeguard you from lawsuits in case someone is hurt while on your premises or due to the actions of your business, staff or anyone connected with it. Getting public liability insurance is going to ensure that you’re business won’t crumble under the financial implications of a claim.

4. Create a contingency plan

A contingency plan is a document that details all the steps needed to handle a specific emergency. This plan should essentially be an actionable step-by-step guide for how to handle certain business emergencies, for example, bankruptcy, fire, or the death of a CEO or owner.

5. Provide proper training

As a retail store owner, you can do something about minimising the number of accidents that occur inside your store. You can provide proper training to avoid such cases from happening.

In fact, training your staff is essential for maintaining a safe retail environment. Again, failing to do this will result in higher risks of accidents which can spell disaster for your business and its image in the long run.

Final thoughts

Accidents happen; it’s a fact of life. However, it is your responsibility to ensure that customers are not in danger when they visit your retail store. Accidents can be prevented by following the tips given above.